Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: The bulls have gone into liquidation after racking up debts of £1million. Featherstone, Sheffield and Halifax have also had financial problems. Personally I believe this will continue with more clubs facing administration, liquidation and possibly extinction due to the way championship clubs are funded, with large variations depending on their finishing position in the league. This tempts clubs into over spending trying to get a top 4 finish, and running into serious debt if they miss out. This funding model does not happen in super league and needs to be scrapped in the championship, so clubs can budget, perhaps with the exception of an additional payment to the MPG loser as a type of parachute payment.

Hard to disagree with any of that.The reality is that during "franchising", the gap between SL and the Championship grew wider than ever (despite the fact that the salary cap was stagnant) and the experiment to offer huge incentives to clubs finishing in the top 4 of the Championship, this competition is all over the place.The disparity in funding firstly between SL and the Championship is huge but, the gulf in funding in The Championship is unsustainable.Any club "chasing the dream" is under real threat of going pop.Firstly, they will have to sign players on top dollar (relatively speaking) and for these to entice these players to sign, they have to be on longer term contracts, which are just not sustainable if their promotion push fails.Plus, the gap between the top 4/5 and the rest (assuming that they too dont go bust) will grow further, making the leaguetoo far out of balance.Unless there is a significant rise in TV monies and a more even spread of revenue though the top 2 divisions, we may as well go back to some kind of franchising model.How culpable are the games governing body for the current state of the game or, is it purely down to the individual clubs ?