WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

 
Post a reply

Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:43 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 597
The bulls have gone into liquidation after racking up debts of £1million. Featherstone, Sheffield and Halifax have also had financial problems. Personally I believe this will continue with more clubs facing administration, liquidation and possibly extinction due to the way championship clubs are funded, with large variations depending on their finishing position in the league. This tempts clubs into over spending trying to get a top 4 finish, and running into serious debt if they miss out. This funding model does not happen in super league and needs to be scrapped in the championship, so clubs can budget, perhaps with the exception of an additional payment to the MPG loser as a type of parachute payment.

Re: Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:06 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7249
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
The bulls have gone into liquidation after racking up debts of £1million. Featherstone, Sheffield and Halifax have also had financial problems. Personally I believe this will continue with more clubs facing administration, liquidation and possibly extinction due to the way championship clubs are funded, with large variations depending on their finishing position in the league. This tempts clubs into over spending trying to get a top 4 finish, and running into serious debt if they miss out. This funding model does not happen in super league and needs to be scrapped in the championship, so clubs can budget, perhaps with the exception of an additional payment to the MPG loser as a type of parachute payment.


Hard to disagree with any of that.

The reality is that during "franchising", the gap between SL and the Championship grew wider than ever (despite the fact that the salary cap was stagnant) and the experiment to offer huge incentives to clubs finishing in the top 4 of the Championship, this competition is all over the place.
The disparity in funding firstly between SL and the Championship is huge but, the gulf in funding in The Championship is unsustainable.
Any club "chasing the dream" is under real threat of going pop.
Firstly, they will have to sign players on top dollar (relatively speaking) and for these to entice these players to sign, they have to be on longer term contracts, which are just not sustainable if their promotion push fails.
Plus, the gap between the top 4/5 and the rest (assuming that they too dont go bust) will grow further, making the league
too far out of balance.
Unless there is a significant rise in TV monies and a more even spread of revenue though the top 2 divisions, we may as well go back to some kind of franchising model.
How culpable are the games governing body for the current state of the game or, is it purely down to the individual clubs ?

Re: Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:22 pm
BD20Cougar Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:04 pm
Posts: 3
Location: Keighley
We can only hope that the arrival of Toronto in the championship next season generates more interest in the competition. Maybe sky might actually televise a few games outside of the summer bash giving the clubs more money and more exposure.

Re: Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:41 pm
Tigerade User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4526
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
The answer to the OP's question is obviously yes as proven in 2016 by Leigh Centurions.
I am a sinner and I worship evil, Blood is thinner but you will never know - Sorceress - Sorceress - Opeth - 2016

Re: Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 6:37 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5833
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
problems for the championship

1. lack of tv coverage and the cash that generates
2. small crowds
3. players on full time contracts - not sure how many are part time

as well as lots of smaller ones

the championship would function better if all players were part time but the gap between them and superleague would just increase.


perhaps it would be better if it was a league of teams who were not striving to get promotion, with suitable reward and prestige for winning their championship, a stand along league if you will
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 7:30 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 659
the artist wrote:
problems for the championship

1. lack of tv coverage and the cash that generates
2. small crowds
3. players on full time contracts - not sure how many are part time

as well as lots of smaller ones

the championship would function better if all players were part time but the gap between them and superleague would just increase.


perhaps it would be better if it was a league of teams who were not striving to get promotion, with suitable reward and prestige for winning their championship, a stand along league if you will


' A worthwhile competition in its own right ' you mean ? , where have we heard that before ?

But fair enough , so , who are you putting in it ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 7:54 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5833
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
GUBRATS wrote:
' A worthwhile competition in its own right ' you mean ? , where have we heard that before ?

But fair enough , so , who are you putting in it ?


sustainable clubs :wink:
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:30 pm
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1603
the artist wrote:
sustainable clubs :wink:

So the non sustainable clubs can play in SL? ;-)

Re: Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:38 pm
Tigerade User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4526
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
GUBRATS wrote:
But fair enough , so , who are you putting in it ?


Batley for one. A great club who know their limitations and one with no desire to play in SL.
I am a sinner and I worship evil, Blood is thinner but you will never know - Sorceress - Sorceress - Opeth - 2016

Re: Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:43 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 659
Tigerade wrote:
Batley for one. A great club who know their limitations and one with no desire to play in SL.


So that's 1 , how about the other 11 ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AntonyGiant, Clearwing, CM Punk, ColD, Cronus, Dally, dddooommm, DGM, g_balls, Google Adsense [Bot], GUBRATS, IAN.F.C., Jimmythecuckoo, Kelvin's Ferret, Mick Cranes Sidestep, MOUSE13, mumbyisgod, Paul Youane, Salford red all over, Sir Kevin Sinfield, Smew, SmokeyTA, Superted, ThePrinter, upsetzombie, vbfg, wakeyrule, Ziggy Stardust and 295 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,497,0632,57775,6294,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  