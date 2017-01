Dezzies_right_hook wrote: My point about Toronto is that they already have a squad that could compete in the championship.



As I said Bradford being allowed into the championship is just scandalous, it furthers my belief that they have a squad lined up already and this whole thing is to just dump a load of debt and being aided by the rfl.

Well as I said earlier that some players have already moved to new clubs 4 in total so far I believe. I'm wondering what kind of squad they will have and how hard will it be for them to even stay up,other sports (RFU) must be laughing at the farce of this. Just read a 5th as now gone Clare to Leigh.