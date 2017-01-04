morrisseyisawire wrote:
In terms of the Bulls sad decline, their demise is unquestionable confirmation of one truth - most people tasked with the job of "running" so-called professional RL clubs are not fit to run a car boot sale.
Twenty years since the inception of SL and most of our clubs, and more importantly the financial aspects of those clubs, are still run by RL dinosaurs and small-time business-men who could just about cope in the pre-SL days of prehistoric stadia, local sponsors, back of a fag packet contracts and budget and forecasts scribbled on post-it notes. They then surfed the SL wave and have floundered when the gravy train hit the buffers, and taken their clubs and speccies down with them.
I said many years ago that the RFL should introduce a rule that all SL clubs finances have to be audited by an independent third party annually, with the threat of sanctions in the event of any irregularities or malpractice. It's no good crying "shame!" when a financial black hole the size of Odsal appears and the HMRC are on the phone, the clubs need protecting from themselves.
Twenty years since the inception of SL and most of our clubs, and more importantly the financial aspects of those clubs, are still run by RL dinosaurs and small-time business-men who could just about cope in the pre-SL days of prehistoric stadia, local sponsors, back of a fag packet contracts and budget and forecasts scribbled on post-it notes. They then surfed the SL wave and have floundered when the gravy train hit the buffers, and taken their clubs and speccies down with them.
I said many years ago that the RFL should introduce a rule that all SL clubs finances have to be audited by an independent third party annually, with the threat of sanctions in the event of any irregularities or malpractice. It's no good crying "shame!" when a financial black hole the size of Odsal appears and the HMRC are on the phone, the clubs need protecting from themselves.
This is spot on,the people that caused the demise should be held accountable, in their pomp they must of been raking it in and as I see it helping themselves to the honey pot,I maybe wrong but that's how I see it. By the way I'm not talking about the current people that have been running the club, all this would of started with the people in charge when the club were doing well.