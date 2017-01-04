Post a reply



morrisseyisawire wrote: In terms of the Bulls sad decline, their demise is unquestionable confirmation of one truth - most people tasked with the job of "running" so-called professional RL clubs are not fit to run a car boot sale.



Twenty years since the inception of SL and most of our clubs, and more importantly the financial aspects of those clubs, are still run by RL dinosaurs and small-time business-men who could just about cope in the pre-SL days of prehistoric stadia, local sponsors, back of a fag packet contracts and budget and forecasts scribbled on post-it notes. They then surfed the SL wave and have floundered when the gravy train hit the buffers, and taken their clubs and speccies down with them.



I said many years ago that the RFL should introduce a rule that all SL clubs finances have to be audited by an independent third party annually, with the threat of sanctions in the event of any irregularities or malpractice. It's no good crying "shame!" when a financial black hole the size of Odsal appears and the HMRC are on the phone, the clubs need protecting from themselves.



This is spot on,the people that caused the demise should be held accountable, in their pomp they must of been raking it in and as I see it helping themselves to the honey pot,I maybe wrong but that's how I see it. By the way I'm not talking about the current people that have been running the club, all this would of started with the people in charge when the club were doing well.

Asgardian13 wrote: Yes, they made a real mess. The rot was accelerated by their stupid dispute with Leeds over Iestyn Harris which must have cost them a fortune to settle. It gives me no joy to recall being 'lectured' on these boards by a Bulls supporter in their heyday, who insisted that 'The People's Club' was in a different place from other sides whose popularity was based on success, thus ensuring that Bradford would enjoy bumper crowds for eternity. I'm happy that a Bradford club appears to be likely for 2017, but not for the exisiting club's creditors who look like being stuffed.



That might have been me. And let that be a lesson to you!



(I really don't think it was me).



Iestyn Harris was expensive. There's no doubt about that at all.



But there's also no doubt about the reasons why the club folded. Odsal. After most of the success happened the deal at Odsal changed. I wrote about it some more



I certainly feel for the real creditors acting in good faith. But 90%+ of it was Greens, and I have very little sympathy for the man at all - two of the three administrations were his work. He called them in both times. Last time he won the club. This time he gambled and lost, and we're all the victims.



If he'd had a budget after our financial difficulty - close to 40 players for the first year in the Championship half of whom never played, and I think after a clear out and promise that would never happen again it was very nearly 50 by the end of last year - then I might have some sympathy for him. As things stand I do not.



But, even without him, at Odsal we are doomed. The game wants its money back, I understand. There isn't any.



The Railwayman wrote: hope they can find a long lost relative from the Yorkshire side of Mr. Moran's family and get them sorted out. RL would be so much better with a strong Bradford club getting 15k + crowds again.



Indeed, we're a lucky set of fans to have Moran and the rest of the board looking after our club. Not only do we have money men behind us (Moran and Middleton both worth over £100m) but they have the business acumen to keep the club moving forward.



Indeed, we're a lucky set of fans to have Moran and the rest of the board looking after our club. Not only do we have money men behind us (Moran and Middleton both worth over £100m) but they have the business acumen to keep the club moving forward.

Really feel for Bradford, we could have been in the same position had we not managed to get out of Wilderspool. Hopefully they can get a new owner on board that can put them on the path to recovery..

We were losing big amounts at Wilderspool due to maintenance costs, and lack of use. I dread to think how much Bradford were losing.



The development of that Coral hospitality stand at the end was a big mistake while leaving most of the rest untouched. When it was clear that they couldn't redevelop Odsal due to cost they should have sold up and moved in with Bradford City. They let the Harris saga drag on, they lost quality players over years and didn't replace them. In the championship they've had far too many players taking the gamble to get back.



Looking at Warrington Sports Holdings last accounts our net worth is £10.53m. Looking at Bradford Bulls Northern Limited from 2014 (no accounts after that) net worth was already minus 668.81k.



It helps that we have an owner with money but the club needs to be sustainable on it's own as well.



They need to start from scratch and build back up.



The club effectively does not exist the fact the rfl will let them start in the championship with a 12point deduction is a scandal. Either a the whole thing is a farce and the liquidation etc has been a smoke screen that the rfl are in on and the intention was always for Bradford to be in the championship and have dumped a load of debt.and the released players will shortly be selectively retained Or B they are so inept that cannot see that they will possibly be relegated and then go down and have to come up again setting them back a year atleast.



