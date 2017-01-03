The Railwayman wrote:

Feel for the fans and ex-players who sacrificed personal stuff to keep the club going. For heavens sake they were a pioneer of the early SL offering a fantastic spectacle with great crowds.

Desperate state of affairs over there.

In a previous crisis didn't the RFL buy the ground or something to contribute/help in some way. Whatever happened to that investment?

Hopefully not an example of the business acumen at the RFL How has it been able allowed to get into this state ?

I hope they can find a long lost relative from the Yorkshire side of Mr. Moran's family and get them sorted out. RL would be so much better with a strong Bradford club getting 15k + crowds again.