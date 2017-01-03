So today the sad news broke that Bradford Bulls have gone into liquidation which for all the playing and coaching staff is obviously very bad news. But it's the fans I feel sorry for the most. All the time and money that they have put into the club means nothing now.



However such is life there will now be clubs circling round the playing staff like vultures to see if they can pick up a freebie.



Question is do Warrington need anyone else? or could we benefit from having any of the Bradford player on our books?