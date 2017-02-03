mr t hall wrote:
No I mean't how do feel about the loaning of 4 of your potential DR players to another club ?
Not our players so don't really have any feelings about it. Though personally I'd rather have players that are signed up for Fev in the Fev team, if this is more likely with the 4 going on loan at Bradford I guess then that is a good thing.
Bradford are desperately short on players, so good luck to them.
The bigger deal here for me is, "is it good for RL that having gone into liquidation Bradford have not had to start again in Champ 1"? I understand why it ended up that they had to stay in the championship (see my post here: http://www.totalrl.com/forums/index.php?/topic/292963-bradford-bulls/&page=6. However had the RFL been more proactive back in early November, maybe we could have seen Whitehaven in the Championship and Bradford in Champ 1.
As an aside FWIW out of the 4 I would only see Lilley as being a likely candidate for DR in the Fev team currently.