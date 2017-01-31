Living The Dream wrote:
Thought Sheffield were nearly on the brink after last season as well.? (Griff?)
Looks like Fev and Batley have bought wisely with that extra money.
Not sure how Bradford and The Seagulls are managing to recruit with no brass though?
Dave are you coming over on Sunday?
Yes I will be there meeting up with Hudd-Shay plus Charlie and Frank will drop you a message