Pellon Boy wrote: I see from BBC news that the new owners are keeping the players on full time contracts. D'oh! Here we go again .......

We've only been to Odsal once lately due to their inflated admission prices 'got in as concessions ' but they won't be getting any more brass off me. Our club are doing things the right way, mostly, and they expect the fans to pay for them to be full time. I don't think so. Still f/t, the same ground(paid for), even the same name so we're led to believe! It really is beyond a joke. You just couldn't write it.