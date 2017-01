thefaxfanman wrote: The thing that struck me (having seen both sessions) was the speed with which they move the ball. They've got players that are not only strong powerful and fast, but also have that extra yard in the head.



Somebody would have to catch them on a horrendous off day to get anywhere near to them imo



Scores IIRC: 1st match Fax 2-3 Toronto, 2nd match Fax 0-Toronto 4/5

Thanks for that, is that just in tries scored, and over what period - 40 mins each time?They are evens to go unbeaten all season and although that type of bet is normally the muggiest of mug bets - you just think of a wet day in Cumbria - it's probably not as terrible a price as these "unbeaten" bets usually are. Certainly more realistic than Hull KR going unbeaten in the Championship, as some of their fans seem to think will happen.