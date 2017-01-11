WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RFLBulls2017Ltd

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 8:51 am
diggory compton






[quote="halifaxjohn"]
That's Pete throwing his money around again,hope to see ya soon John. :thumb:

Re: RFLBulls2017Ltd

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 2:14 pm
Hudd-Shay






diggory compton wrote:
Have you put a bid in for the Bulls ,Pete?

I'd rather invest my brass in an Andolucian asparagus farm Ian! :roll:





Re: RFLBulls2017Ltd

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 4:04 pm
bentleyman





Hudd-Shay wrote:
I'd rather invest my brass in an Andolucian asparagus farm Ian! :roll:


With a better chance of getting a decent return on your investment :)

Re: RFLBulls2017Ltd

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 11:11 am
Faxfan1999



Another day and another story in the T&A - Rohan Smith feeling bad about the club not being able to honour friendlies - firstly there is no club , no players....does he really think fans who have bought season tickets (memberships) and even maybe merchandise are going to care about friendlies when they have lost their money!!

Its not living in the real world and clinging to former glories that spelt the end of the Bradford Bulls - Rohan is still talking like hes the coach - get a grip man you are unemployed and club doesnt exist it has ceased to be.....

They have to launch a club / business with around 3 weeks to go and counting - of course the other clubs want them in they are thinking kerching 4 points from the new whipping boys......which is what they are going to be - should have gone down a level and rebuilt - RFL have just done whats easiest for them which is understandable - they dont have to redo the fixtures or owt like that.

Re: RFLBulls2017Ltd

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 11:55 am
Greg Florimos Boots





Anyone think its strange that no players have left since the behind closed doors meeting, only ones that we already knew were going beforehand. You would think they would be a mad scramble by the ones left to find other clubs. On paper with what is left they look like they still have a pretty good team.







Re: RFLBulls2017Ltd

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 12:02 pm
Hudd-Shay






Faxfan1999 wrote:
Another day and another story in the T&A - Rohan Smith feeling bad about the club not being able to honour friendlies - firstly there is no club , no players....does he really think fans who have bought season tickets (memberships) and even maybe merchandise are going to care about friendlies when they have lost their money!!

Its not living in the real world and clinging to former glories that spelt the end of the Bradford Bulls - Rohan is still talking like hes the coach - get a grip man you are unemployed and club doesnt exist it has ceased to be.....

They have to launch a club / business with around 3 weeks to go and counting - of course the other clubs want them in they are thinking kerching 4 points from the new whipping boys......which is what they are going to be - should have gone down a level and rebuilt - RFL have just done whats easiest for them which is understandable - they dont have to redo the fixtures or owt like that.

Also one of the reasons the RFL didn't promote Barrow/Whitehaven was due to the fact that those clubs wouldn't have time to adjust to suddenly being in the championship! You really couldn't write it. The RFL= a corrupt joke of an organisation.





Re: RFLBulls2017Ltd

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 12:06 pm
mr t hall




Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Anyone think its strange that no players have left since the behind closed doors meeting, only ones that we already knew were going beforehand. You would think they would be a mad scramble by the ones left to find other clubs. On paper with what is left they look like they still have a pretty good team.
Think they are close to announcing a newco.The lad Fax/Wakey have offered a contract to is waiting to see what the newco comes up with.

Re: RFLBulls2017Ltd

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 3:57 pm
bentleyman





Hudd-Shay wrote:
Also one of the reasons the RFL didn't promote Barrow/Whitehaven was due to the fact that those clubs wouldn't have time to adjust to suddenly being in the championship! You really couldn't write it. The RFL= a corrupt joke of an organisation.


My contact in Whitehaven tells me that they were never asked or Workington or Barrow

Re: RFLBulls2017Ltd

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 4:52 pm
Greg Florimos Boots





From the hammerings that Toronto gave us and from what RM says it sounds like they would have been the perfect fit for the Championship.







Re: RFLBulls2017Ltd

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 4:53 pm
Hudd-Shay






bentleyman wrote:
My contact in Whitehaven tells me that they were never asked or Workington or Barrow

Mmm? I wonder why? :FRUSRATED:




