Another day and another story in the T&A - Rohan Smith feeling bad about the club not being able to honour friendlies - firstly there is no club , no players....does he really think fans who have bought season tickets (memberships) and even maybe merchandise are going to care about friendlies when they have lost their money!!
Its not living in the real world and clinging to former glories that spelt the end of the Bradford Bulls - Rohan is still talking like hes the coach - get a grip man you are unemployed and club doesnt exist it has ceased to be.....
They have to launch a club / business with around 3 weeks to go and counting - of course the other clubs want them in they are thinking kerching 4 points from the new whipping boys......which is what they are going to be - should have gone down a level and rebuilt - RFL have just done whats easiest for them which is understandable - they dont have to redo the fixtures or owt like that.