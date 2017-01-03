As predicted previously the old Bulls has been liquidated and looks like a new one will be set up in the next few days with a statement from the RFL that should a new owner come forward they will guarantee Championship rugby for the RFL(new) Bulls along with a 12 point deduction.
Conformation as well that no old Bulls employees received any wages for December(tough call that) and of course them and any unsecured creditors will receive nothing now.
