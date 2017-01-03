WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RFLBulls2017Ltd

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 3:17 pm
Living The Dream
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 05, 2012 1:03 pm
Posts: 573
As predicted previously the old Bulls has been liquidated and looks like a new one will be set up in the next few days with a statement from the RFL that should a new owner come forward they will guarantee Championship rugby for the RFL(new) Bulls along with a 12 point deduction.
Conformation as well that no old Bulls employees received any wages for December(tough call that) and of course them and any unsecured creditors will receive nothing now. :NAUGHTY:

Re: RFLBulls2017Ltd

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 3:44 pm
Dbvada
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 02, 2016 10:22 am
Posts: 102
It's always sad when a club faces financial problems as the poor management leaves individuals, companies and even HMRC owed money, whilst others loose their jobs and have to face the anxiously that creates. As a club we have been there so we know what it is like for fans.

The fact the "new" club will restart is I feel right for Bradford as a city and Rugby League as a whole, hopefully it will be able to be run by people who can turn the club around, like Pearson, Posner and Steele did for us. 12 point deduction is what the rules say, so assume that's what the new club will get.

it raises the question as if it is the job of the RFL to supervise each clubs finances in detail or simply act as a body that controls the game. By buying the Ground Lease I think they have put themselves, yet again, into a position of acting without thinking the consequences through.

Re: RFLBulls2017Ltd

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:19 pm
Fax4Life
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 22, 2004 8:08 pm
Posts: 5725
Location: Halifax, Yorkshire,England
Mixed feelings as we don't want to see Bradford disappear from the sport of RL altogether and they do bring a good following to the Shay which is one of out biggest pay days BUT surely the new club should be put in Championship 1 and start again like all NEW clubs plus I assume this means they start with a clean slate which is morally wrong. The RFL have set another precedent as well with this as well as taking on the Lease which I want to know do they pay it to Bradford MDC or sub lease it to the Bulls???

Re: RFLBulls2017Ltd

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:49 pm
hooligan27
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 180
4 weeks until the season starts

No players
no coaches
no back room staff
most the players who were there in talks with other clubs and some now signed else where
12 points deducted
championship 1 looks certain either way

Re: RFLBulls2017Ltd

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 6:09 pm
littlerich
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2002 10:22 pm
Posts: 18787
Location: 'Fax fan in Stockport: The jewel in the ring of Manchester
They'll have a better squad than us by April. RFL announced their Championship status 20 minutes after the liquidation news broke. This deception has been planned for weeks. Next news announcement: multi-millionaire backer and Bulls are back to being iconic once more. 12 points pretty cheap penalty no?

Re: RFLBulls2017Ltd

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 6:23 pm
Norman Bates
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 2955
Location: Fax Vegas
Sound like a hidden agenda here, go bust, screw everyone off and then set up without taking the debt forward, will probably be in the best position of all the clubs.
I feel fir the fans who bought season tickets, screwed over again, just like the ten year bonds, these are the same people being hit time and again while people to blame walk away.

Re: RFLBulls2017Ltd

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 6:23 pm
Norman Bates
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 2955
Location: Fax Vegas
New club Bradford Phoenix mark 4, or us it 5?

Re: RFLBulls2017Ltd

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:12 pm
Faxlore
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 14, 2014 10:19 am
Posts: 390
I know you have all read the RFL statement on the Bulls but their last line

"The RFL believes that Rugby League needs Bradford and that Bradford deserves a strong and stable professional club and will work with all interested parties to deliver that outcome."

All RL towns and cities want a strong and stable club but they don't keep on bending over backwards to help them. Our governing body are pathetic. The bulls should be in Champ 1 not being kept in the middle league of the game. You might as well just shove Toronto in as well and have done because they deserve a strong RL team too. The Bulls will come out of this smelling of......well, you know !

