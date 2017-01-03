Living The Dream Cheeky half-back



Conformation as well that no old Bulls employees received any wages for December(tough call that) and of course them and any unsecured creditors will receive nothing now. As predicted previously the old Bulls has been liquidated and looks like a new one will be set up in the next few days with a statement from the RFL that should a new owner come forward they will guarantee Championship rugby for the RFL(new) Bulls along with a 12 point deduction.Conformation as well that no old Bulls employees received any wages for December(tough call that) and of course them and any unsecured creditors will receive nothing now. Dbvada Eddie Hemmings's Wig



It's always sad when a club faces financial problems as the poor management leaves individuals, companies and even HMRC owed money, whilst others loose their jobs and have to face the anxiously that creates. As a club we have been there so we know what it is like for fans.



The fact the "new" club will restart is I feel right for Bradford as a city and Rugby League as a whole, hopefully it will be able to be run by people who can turn the club around, like Pearson, Posner and Steele did for us. 12 point deduction is what the rules say, so assume that's what the new club will get.



it raises the question as if it is the job of the RFL to supervise each clubs finances in detail or simply act as a body that controls the game. By buying the Ground Lease I think they have put themselves, yet again, into a position of acting without thinking the consequences through. Fax4Life

Mixed feelings as we don't want to see Bradford disappear from the sport of RL altogether and they do bring a good following to the Shay which is one of out biggest pay days BUT surely the new club should be put in Championship 1 and start again like all NEW clubs plus I assume this means they start with a clean slate which is morally wrong. The RFL have set another precedent as well with this as well as taking on the Lease which I want to know do they pay it to Bradford MDC or sub lease it to the Bulls??? hooligan27 Eddie Hemmings's Wig



4 weeks until the season starts



No players

no coaches

no back room staff

most the players who were there in talks with other clubs and some now signed else where

12 points deducted

championship 1 looks certain either way littlerich

Website Sun Aug 18, 2002 10:22 pm18787'Fax fan in Stockport: The jewel in the ring of Manchester They'll have a better squad than us by April. RFL announced their Championship status 20 minutes after the liquidation news broke. This deception has been planned for weeks. Next news announcement: multi-millionaire backer and Bulls are back to being iconic once more. 12 points pretty cheap penalty no? Norman Bates

Sound like a hidden agenda here, go bust, screw everyone off and then set up without taking the debt forward, will probably be in the best position of all the clubs.

I feel fir the fans who bought season tickets, screwed over again, just like the ten year bonds, these are the same people being hit time and again while people to blame walk away. Norman Bates

New club Bradford Phoenix mark 4, or us it 5? Faxlore

I know you have all read the RFL statement on the Bulls but their last line



"The RFL believes that Rugby League needs Bradford and that Bradford deserves a strong and stable professional club and will work with all interested parties to deliver that outcome."



I know you have all read the RFL statement on the Bulls but their last line

"The RFL believes that Rugby League needs Bradford and that Bradford deserves a strong and stable professional club and will work with all interested parties to deliver that outcome."

All RL towns and cities want a strong and stable club but they don't keep on bending over backwards to help them. Our governing body are pathetic. The bulls should be in Champ 1 not being kept in the middle league of the game. You might as well just shove Toronto in as well and have done because they deserve a strong RL team too. The Bulls will come out of this smelling of......well, you know !

