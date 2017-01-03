It's always sad when a club faces financial problems as the poor management leaves individuals, companies and even HMRC owed money, whilst others loose their jobs and have to face the anxiously that creates. As a club we have been there so we know what it is like for fans.



The fact the "new" club will restart is I feel right for Bradford as a city and Rugby League as a whole, hopefully it will be able to be run by people who can turn the club around, like Pearson, Posner and Steele did for us. 12 point deduction is what the rules say, so assume that's what the new club will get.



it raises the question as if it is the job of the RFL to supervise each clubs finances in detail or simply act as a body that controls the game. By buying the Ground Lease I think they have put themselves, yet again, into a position of acting without thinking the consequences through.