Terrible situation made more real to us, by the fact there are players in that team that folk on here will know personally.

The RFL though yet again appear to have made an almighty cock-up by basically saying that anyone in the area that fancies needs to give them a ring and they are in!



I must presume they have already spoken to the two relegated teams and sounded them out?



The other point, is as the existing players are effectively OOC, they will be looking for a club and stability, whilst there will be clubs looking to top up their rosters with decent players, so there may not even be players out there to form a half decent C1 side let alone a Championship side!



The RFL need a club in Bradford or how do they justify owning Odsal!



The whole thing is just a sorry shameful mess