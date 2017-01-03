WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The sad demise of the Bradford Bulls

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR The sad demise of the Bradford Bulls

 
Post a reply

The sad demise of the Bradford Bulls

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:50 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9620
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
It has been announced that the Bradford club is to be liquidated - very sad for their fans and RL generally.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/38418199

Not clear what will happen next. The 'brand' could be bought and a 'continuity' club could be formed - presumably playing in Champ 1 (which'd be pretty of pointless, apart from the name) or with a big points deduction in the Championship (possibly risking relegation). A completely new club could start in champ 1, or saddest of all there may be no pro team at Odsal (in 2017, at least).

Of immediate relevance to Hull KR, our first competitive fixture of 2017 is up in the air.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: The sad demise of the Bradford Bulls

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 3:42 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 289
Been following saga and hoped it wouldn't come to this.think bradford fans expected this but still it's awful for them and the staff there.nothing but empathy for them.only positive is at least it must be rock bottom now and only way is up? Whatever comes from the ruins must be built solidly preferably by someone/group of people with that community at heart.

Re: The sad demise of the Bradford Bulls

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 3:52 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9620
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
The RFL seems to favour a new Bradford club in the Championship with a 12 point deduction.

Has the advantage of convenience, I suppose. On the flipside, a club with no team has a month or so to get ready for a season where they need 6 wins to get to 0. (He said, tempting fate - they're going to beat us aren't they?)

Plus, if anybody in Champ 1 (e.g. Whitehaven) actually wanted the gig, it seems a bit unfair. The Odsal lease situation makes things ethically complex as well. There is no good solution, in fairness to the RFL.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: The sad demise of the Bradford Bulls

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:37 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 289
Just read their page and it's a mess. Fans in lot of pain.few characters putting boot in while they at their lowest point.think we remember our bankruptcy etc and like I said I have nothing but sorrow for the loyal fans.will be interesting to see how rfl solve this situation but think whatever new regime starts up they gonna pay for multiple past mismanagement. Crap situation

Re: The sad demise of the Bradford Bulls

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:13 pm
Rural Robin Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 28, 2013 7:27 pm
Posts: 300
Terrible situation made more real to us, by the fact there are players in that team that folk on here will know personally.
The RFL though yet again appear to have made an almighty cock-up by basically saying that anyone in the area that fancies needs to give them a ring and they are in!

I must presume they have already spoken to the two relegated teams and sounded them out?

The other point, is as the existing players are effectively OOC, they will be looking for a club and stability, whilst there will be clubs looking to top up their rosters with decent players, so there may not even be players out there to form a half decent C1 side let alone a Championship side!

The RFL need a club in Bradford or how do they justify owning Odsal!

The whole thing is just a sorry shameful mess

Re: The sad demise of the Bradford Bulls

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:50 pm
Paul_HKR Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 12
Mild Rover wrote:
The RFL seems to favour a new Bradford club in the Championship with a 12 point deduction.

Has the advantage of convenience, I suppose. On the flipside, a club with no team has a month or so to get ready for a season where they need 6 wins to get to 0. (He said, tempting fate - they're going to beat us aren't they?)

Plus, if anybody in Champ 1 (e.g. Whitehaven) actually wanted the gig, it seems a bit unfair. The Odsal lease situation makes things ethically complex as well. There is no good solution, in fairness to the RFL.



The solution is the rule that states all 'new' clubs start in the lower tier, and that is exactly what should happen for the integrity of the game.

I wonder how Barrow feel (losing finalist in the relegation battle) and Toronto Wolfpack who have to start from the bottom.

As for fairness to the RFL, this decision demonstrates another example of not 'fit for purpose'.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, Bostwick, craig hkr, Mild Rover, Old Timer No 4, Paul_HKR, RoverAndOut, roversmad, Rural Robin, StanTheMan6 and 127 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,496,8392,52875,6294,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  