It has been announced that the Bradford club is to be liquidated - very sad for their fans and RL generally.Not clear what will happen next. The 'brand' could be bought and a 'continuity' club could be formed - presumably playing in Champ 1 (which'd be pretty of pointless, apart from the name) or with a big points deduction in the Championship (possibly risking relegation). A completely new club could start in champ 1, or saddest of all there may be no pro team at Odsal (in 2017, at least).Of immediate relevance to Hull KR, our first competitive fixture of 2017 is up in the air.