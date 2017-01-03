Cant say i'm surprised, failing in the million pound game in 2014 and only finishing 5th last season has killed them off. An unsustainable highly paid full time (and reasonably average) squad has cost them.



Im hoping for a reformed club who play in League 1, this means we get two (poss more with cup games) with our one sided rival team!



The RFL have no choice but to start them from scratch, if of course they get a new team/company formed in time. They cant allow them to start in Championship.....can they?! Im sure once liquidated technically there is no team/company and new club would have to re-apply. Like Toronto were started from the bottom.