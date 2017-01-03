WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bradford Bulls Liquidated

Keighley Cougars Bradford Bulls Liquidated

 
Bradford Bulls Liquidated

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:49 pm
this_cougar_outfit Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Oct 03, 2011 1:16 pm
Posts: 204
Cant say i'm surprised, failing in the million pound game in 2014 and only finishing 5th last season has killed them off. An unsustainable highly paid full time (and reasonably average) squad has cost them.

Im hoping for a reformed club who play in League 1, this means we get two (poss more with cup games) with our one sided rival team!

The RFL have no choice but to start them from scratch, if of course they get a new team/company formed in time. They cant allow them to start in Championship.....can they?! Im sure once liquidated technically there is no team/company and new club would have to re-apply. Like Toronto were started from the bottom.

Re: Bradford Bulls Liquidated

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:57 pm
MICKY1920 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 1205
Location: Stadium de Cougars
oh dear
http://www.youtube.com/user/MICKY1920



http://www.youtube.com/user/MICKY1920

Re: Bradford Bulls Liquidated

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:58 pm
BD20Cougar Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:04 pm
Posts: 2
Location: Keighley
RFL desperate to keep them in the championship by the look of it
http://www.rugby-league.com/article/391 ... ford-bulls

Re: Bradford Bulls Liquidated

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 3:03 pm
this_cougar_outfit Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Oct 03, 2011 1:16 pm
Posts: 204
Toronto might have something to say about that

Re: Bradford Bulls Liquidated

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 3:07 pm
BD20Cougar Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:04 pm
Posts: 2
Location: Keighley
Surely moving Toronto into the championship this close to the start of the season would be too much to organise. But to be honest I wouldn't put it past them

Re: Bradford Bulls Liquidated

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 3:18 pm
this_cougar_outfit Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Oct 03, 2011 1:16 pm
Posts: 204
Yes i think RFL had this statement ready very quick, so must've been the plan from a while ago. It does I suppose make some sense as it means the league structure could just continue. That said surely promoting another team could easily fulfill the commitments etc?

It seems, dare i say it, unfair of the RFL to basically allow this to happen with minimal punishment. The new club will basically be allowed to completely start form scratch with no debt in the same league, albeit with 12 points off.

Re: Bradford Bulls Liquidated

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 3:24 pm
Cross Hills Cougar Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jan 01, 2014 9:43 pm
Posts: 268
Whoever takes on Bradford might want to start on zero points in League 1 rather than minus 12 in the Championship. Maybe Toronto would be up for starting in the Championship and swapping fixtures with Bradford? Wonder if Cougars will offer to swap fixtures? Go up to Championship, get twice as much money, sign one or two Bulls players and the new squad should be good enough to stay up.

Re: Bradford Bulls Liquidated

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 3:40 pm
this_cougar_outfit Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Oct 03, 2011 1:16 pm
Posts: 204
Nah, this is our growing year. Leave Bulls up there on -12. They have already lost their £300k central funding on paying the last two payrolls.

Unless some multi millionaire comes forward, starts again and develops Odsal, I think they will be relegated anyway. Surely they are going to have to shed some players/staff and drop to part time. If so they will perform no better than Rochdale.

Post a reply

Return to Keighley Cougars




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
