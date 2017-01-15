reffy wrote: It is very good new for the fans but less so for the unpaid creditors every time they go tits up.

Very true, yet it often amazes me how some of these creditors often throw limitless amount of credit at businesses already known to be failing. Do they not assess the risks on being paid prior ? The used to plenty of reports or guidance available to assist.When I was in business there were plenty of options to safeguard payments for goods and services provided by one business to another business, one being pro forma. Based on assesments and business intel.Some of these creditors (some,granted not all) only end up being so due to being very niaive in the extreme. I have seen this on many occasions.I am obviously not talking about suppporters here, i am talking about business creditors of the club.