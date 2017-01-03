WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - bradford gone

bradford gone

Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:28 pm
in liquidation
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:45 pm
It is a shame it has come to that. However let's hope the new owners who will now form the new Bradford club can build it back up to a force once more. Rugby League needs strong and vibrant clubs, smack bang in it's heartland.

I assume they will now kick off the season in February on minus 12 points, but with a fan base such as their's they will be a strong force again in time.

This whole situation could very well of been us a few years ago when Arthur had to step down and just prior to Derek coming back on board.

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:58 pm
Very sad , I sincerely hope this can be resolved and the Bulls in some form will return to RL.

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 3:40 pm
There seems to be a certain amount of disagreement with them being allowed to restart in the Championship as a new club
Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:14 pm
It is a difficult one. The problem is that the season kicks off in 7 weeks and other clubs have issued fixtures containing Bradford with sponsorship and corporate packages no doubt finalised and sold.

In addition to starting on -12 points they are also scheduled to play Hull Kingston Rovers 3 times over the course of the championship season including the Blackpool Bash fixture, due to be screened on SKY TV.

Are Blackpool tickets on sale? Both club's supporters may already have purchased match tickets for that clash.

I am not sure which option with regards to which division any new Bradford should commence the season in actually suits the game in general best.

