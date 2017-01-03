It is a shame it has come to that. However let's hope the new owners who will now form the new Bradford club can build it back up to a force once more. Rugby League needs strong and vibrant clubs, smack bang in it's heartland.
I assume they will now kick off the season in February on minus 12 points, but with a fan base such as their's they will be a strong force again in time.
This whole situation could very well of been us a few years ago when Arthur had to step down and just prior to Derek coming back on board.