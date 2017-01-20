WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:44 am
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1961
Location: No longer Bradford
With talk about deals for the stadium, let's not forget that as much as a month ago, there was talk about Avenue man Gareth Roberts having a meeting with the RFL and Bradford Council set up in January.

Perhaps he's the one with designs on the ground?

Perhaps he's the one with designs on the ground?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:01 am
woolly07
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 663
bowlingboy wrote:
By the sound of it the RFL has made a deal based around the stadium, they will want to get it sorted and probably make a few bucks in the process as much as anyone else.

It would be very interesting to see who the 3 "parties" are, but I suppose that will come out in the wash?


I am happy if everyone makes money from this deal as long as the future of the club is secure and we fans can relax and enjoy the game. Good luck to the owners and investors - hope you make a bundle.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:20 am
Duckman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3743
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
HamsterChops wrote:
With talk about deals for the stadium, let's not forget that as much as a month ago, there was talk about Avenue man Gareth Roberts having a meeting with the RFL and Bradford Council set up in January.

Perhaps he's the one with designs on the ground?

Perhaps he's the one with designs on the ground?


When he clarified that he wasn't bidding for the Bulls he was also quoted as saying he would be very interested to talk to the owners about the possibilities of a groundshare/joint venture of some kind when the new owners were confirmed. I suspect he might at the least still be interested in being involved in the conversation about any possible development.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:28 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 186
Location: Depends whose asking
Duckman wrote:
When he clarified that he wasn't bidding for the Bulls he was also quoted as saying he would be very interested to talk to the owners about the possibilities of a groundshare/joint venture of some kind when the new owners were confirmed. I suspect he might at the least still be interested in being involved in the conversation about any possible development.


If groundshare brings more revenue in lets do it.

We could groundshare with Billy Smarts Circus to share advertising too

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 1:38 pm
Early Bath
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2005 10:53 pm
Posts: 2881
Location: Lymm
From Insider Media :-

The liquidation of Bradford Bulls looks set to leave creditors shouldering an estimated shortfall of almost £2m, new documents which also shed further light on the plight of the one-time rugby league giant have revealed.

A report prepared by administrators at PBC Business Recovery, which were appointed to handle the club's affairs in November, details creditor claims of £1.84m.

This sum includes £690,643 owed to suppliers, £400,995 claimed by HM Revenue & Customs and £750,000 of director loans, which is listed as an unsecured claim after former owner Marc Green and his wife waived their status as a secured creditor in the interests of the wider pool.

At the date of the report (6 January 2017), the club's assets were expected to fetch about £250,916 which would only be enough to discharge some of the costs of the administration.

The report reveals that operating losses at the Bulls rose from £660,116 in 2013/14 to £947,171 in the year to 30 November 2015, with a cash crisis gripping the club who had been one of the most successful in the sport at the start of the Super League era in the mid to late 90s.

A tax demand and subsequent winding-up petition presented by HMRC ultimately led to the administration of the club – the third such event in four years.

After an ultimately unsuccessful hunt for a buyer to acquire the club out of administration, Bradford Bulls Northern Ltd was liquidated at the start of the month.

A new entity led by New Zealand Rugby League chairman Andrew Chalmers and Graham Lowe, a successful former coach, have now embarked on developing a new new professional rugby league club in Bradford.

The new club will begin the 2017 season in the Kingstone Press Championship on minus 12 points.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 3:07 pm
The Writer
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jul 26, 2015 1:28 pm
Posts: 8
Early Bath wrote:
From Insider Media :-

The liquidation of Bradford Bulls looks set to leave creditors shouldering an estimated shortfall of almost £2m, new documents which also shed further light on the plight of the one-time rugby league giant have revealed.

A report prepared by administrators at PBC Business Recovery, which were appointed to handle the club's affairs in November, details creditor claims of £1.84m.

This sum includes £690,643 owed to suppliers, £400,995 claimed by HM Revenue & Customs and £750,000 of director loans, which is listed as an unsecured claim after former owner Marc Green and his wife waived their status as a secured creditor in the interests of the wider pool.

At the date of the report (6 January 2017), the club's assets were expected to fetch about £250,916 which would only be enough to discharge some of the costs of the administration.

The report reveals that operating losses at the Bulls rose from £660,116 in 2013/14 to £947,171 in the year to 30 November 2015, with a cash crisis gripping the club who had been one of the most successful in the sport at the start of the Super League era in the mid to late 90s.

A tax demand and subsequent winding-up petition presented by HMRC ultimately led to the administration of the club – the third such event in four years.

After an ultimately unsuccessful hunt for a buyer to acquire the club out of administration, Bradford Bulls Northern Ltd was liquidated at the start of the month.

A new entity led by New Zealand Rugby League chairman Andrew Chalmers and Graham Lowe, a successful former coach, have now embarked on developing a new new professional rugby league club in Bradford.

The new club will begin the 2017 season in the Kingstone Press Championship on minus 12 points.


Thank you for an informative post. Thing is though how come the T&A hasn't given us this information? Looking to the future, I think that with the coaching staff and owners our line defence must now surely be improved and the leaking of tries at an alarming rate discontinued. Our poor line defence started during McNamara's tenure and was carefully passed on to the next incumbent. Hopefully those days are coming to an end but we will have to see what quality of players we have.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 3:15 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1961
Location: No longer Bradford
The Writer wrote:
Thing is though how come the T&A hasn't given us this information?


Because since making Ross redundant, the T&A have been phoning in their Bulls coverage.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:11 pm
colly226

Joined: Wed Aug 11, 2010 11:09 am
Posts: 17
Does anybody know or has it been mentioned anywhere, when season tickets are being sold again.
Is the office/shop open this week?
Is the office/shop open this week?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:50 pm
BeechwoodBull
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 12:14 pm
Posts: 257
colly226 wrote:
Does anybody know or has it been mentioned anywhere, when season tickets are being sold again.
Is the office/shop open this week?
Is the office/shop open this week?


Its a good question, I had been thinking the same thing on the way home from the match. Are we open for trading? My lottery is now either due or overdue.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 7:10 pm
mat
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 8984
Location: bradford
BeechwoodBull wrote:
Its a good question, I had been thinking the same thing on the way home from the match. Are we open for trading? My lottery is now either due or overdue.

Stopped paying lottery at point we got liquidated. Afaik they stopped collecting it at that point.
