|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1944
Location: No longer Bradford
|
With talk about deals for the stadium, let's not forget that as much as a month ago, there was talk about Avenue man Gareth Roberts having a meeting with the RFL and Bradford Council set up in January.
Perhaps he's the one with designs on the ground?
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:01 am
|
Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 656
|
bowlingboy wrote:
By the sound of it the RFL has made a deal based around the stadium, they will want to get it sorted and probably make a few bucks in the process as much as anyone else.
It would be very interesting to see who the 3 "parties" are, but I suppose that will come out in the wash?
I am happy if everyone makes money from this deal as long as the future of the club is secure and we fans can relax and enjoy the game. Good luck to the owners and investors - hope you make a bundle.
|
|