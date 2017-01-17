|
bullsonfire wrote:
Get your £2.50 on the Euro raffle - it's £62m tonight.
Another fact of modern life to depress me further.
"We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they're ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can't afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won't be able to be slurping off the gravy train that's been feeding them all these years. They don't want that to end." Sarah Palin
Scarey71 wrote:
You have missed the point more than Addy's MPG kick
.
The act of "favouritism" means Bradford as a club will always be hamstrung whilst the club pay rent and are saddled with all the bills whilst the RFL pay a pittance to CBMDC.
Legal and Planning considerations mean nothing if the lease is held by anyone without the money to develop the land and the message from Thorne is you can't be viable without a modern stadium.
With the RFL choosing not to sell they are ultimately interfering with the ownership process buy turning away people with real money because they are offering nothing in return.
This, in my opinion, means we'll only ever be a target for the Lambs and Greens
of the world. Which is fine if we accept that Green couldn't even keep us alive in the Championship and our future lies part time (though how a much smaller, part time club can survive in Odsal is beyond my crumb of a brain
).
Such a scenario, for me, does not fulfill the remit the RFL put forward of a 'successful, professional club the City of Bradford deserves'.
No one is going to be stupid enough to build such a stadium on the land whilst the RFL insist on retaining the lease. You've have to be a fool to do that.
You omitted the word"exciting" from the RL quote.
Bullseye wrote:
I remember Duffy telling me of £70k that was needed to sort out drains in one part of the stadium that had collapsed. Possibly spending some of it on Lesley Vainikolo and Co wasn’t arguably the best thing to do in hindsight but I would suggest that as soon as the Council came out of that agreement the writing was on the wall anyway. .
Couldn't really see 24000 turn up to watch the drains being rodded
Not sure about Henry Paul being a proven and experienced coach. Personally I'd have stuck with Rohan.
rugbyreddog wrote:
Couldn't really see 24000 turn up to watch the drains being rodded
Very tempting but I the interest of good taste I will decline to lower myself to make the comment that resides in my head.
