Scarey71 wrote:

You have missed the point more than Addy's MPG kickThe act of "favouritism" means Bradford as a club will always be hamstrung whilst the club pay rent and are saddled with all the bills whilst the RFL pay a pittance to CBMDC.Legal and Planning considerations mean nothing if the lease is held by anyone without the money to develop the land and the message from Thorne is you can't be viable without a modern stadium.With the RFL choosing not to sell they are ultimately interfering with the ownership process buy turning away people with real money because they are offering nothing in return.This, in my opinion, means we'll only ever be a target for the Lambs and Greensof the world. Which is fine if we accept that Green couldn't even keep us alive in the Championship and our future lies part time (though how a much smaller, part time club can survive in Odsal is beyond my crumb of a brain).Such a scenario, for me, does not fulfill the remit the RFL put forward of a 'successful, professional club the City of Bradford deserves'.No one is going to be stupid enough to build such a stadium on the land whilst the RFL insist on retaining the lease. You've have to be a fool to do that.