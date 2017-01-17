WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Tue Jan 17, 2017 8:11 am
A lot of mismanagement by numerous clubs over the years & they have got away with it. So yes the RL have got to get more involved & ensure bills etc are paid. Not sure how this can be done effectively .

Tue Jan 17, 2017 8:39 am
A lot of mismanagement by numerous clubs over the years & they have got away with it. So yes the RL have got to get more involved & ensure bills etc are paid. Not sure how this can be done effectively .


I don't think that was his issue. It was their lack of professionalism and understanding that led to him withdrawing his offer.
I'd also question whether any previous mis-management led to the club 'getting away with it' as you put, but whatever. Not having that argument again.

Tue Jan 17, 2017 8:53 am
So to recap, they asset stripped our only asset in an act of unbridled favouritism and now they want people to build a shiny new 'utopia' for their vision of a professional club in Bradford but are unwilling to return that asset to a new club, and they are probably wondering why no-one of massive worth is interested.

I know it's a massively simplified statement but still...

Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:05 am
So to recap, they asset stripped our only asset in an act of unbridled favouritism and now they want people to build a shiny new 'utopia' for their vision of a professional club in Bradford but are unwilling to return that asset to a new club, and they are probably wondering why no-one of massive worth is interested.

I know it's a massively simplified statement but still...


Let's not forget how they ended up with the lease. That, in my opinion, is completely the fault of our incompetent owners at the time. I wouldn't really call it asset stripping when it was offered to them as part repayment of a loan we couldn't repay :lol:

Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:11 am
Let's not forget how they ended up with the lease. That, in my opinion, is completely the fault of our incompetent owners at the time. I wouldn't really call it asset stripping when it was offered to them as part repayment of a loan we couldn't repay :lol:


They should have let nature take it course at that point, they saw an opportunity and took it is my view.

If the brown sticky stuff was fully allowed to interface with the air circulation device at that point we'd have stood a better chance. My opinion obviously but one round of utter pain would have been better than death by more than a thousand cuts.
