zapperbull wrote: http://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/bradford-bulls/bradford-saga-rfl-under-fire-over-handling-of-bidding-process-1-8337510



They are just saying what we have known all along the RFL are S$%^T other RL clubs won't say anything against them otherwise they get fined!

“The future of Odsal would be going hand in hand with any attempt to save Bradford Bulls but that (selling lease) was not an option to the RFL. “Now, that is their right and I’m not saying they should be held down over a barrel. We were just asking for a commitment to engage. But we couldn’t even get them to do that . “They’re talking about 16 or 17 days to get a team onto the field for the start of the Championship season... there comes a point where you have to say no ."

"They made an announcement about those criteria just before 3pm on January 5, but I didn’t get an actual email from them until 9.45 that night . “Later, they said in their press release that there was four bidders but I don’t know why they had to say that. I’d already told them we wouldn’t be bidding and withdrew before their deadline. “They had something to sell but we didn’t want to buy it.”



“But it became clear after committing to the acquisition, the RFL changed its position. The problem was I don’t think they understood what was really going on .”



Lamb and Thorne with pretty scathing and worryingly similar views, obviously they are the losers so it needs to be viewed in that context but still, it fits, and is a damning indictment of our governing body.The new owners (if they actualy are) are silent for 4 days after finally winning a bid they have been planning for weeks, why? Why did the rfl annouce them but not name them and then go silent?These comments by Thorne, and lawns previous, and lamb saying he found our he was unsuccessful through the media, if they are anywhere close to the mark what chance does the wider game have with the RFL in charge?, irrespective of our situation (and yes trolls, I know its mostly our previous owners fault how we got here but now the rfl are fully complicit in this latest round of the farce.)