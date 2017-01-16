WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 10:52 pm
Kiyan
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 19, 2014 10:38 am
Posts: 173
I have followed this and other threads on your board for months. Just wanted to say that I hope you long suffering fans get a new owner who is both equipped with experience and the money to run a RL club.

As for the Muppets who pop on your forum to either wind you up, make up stories or gloat - I suggest they are neither RL fans or even decent people! Slaging a club on your own forum may well be banter- posting things to wind up fans of a club in trouble on their forum is just pathetic and sad.

I, like most people, hope it turns out well for you.
Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 10:53 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7352
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
paulwalker71 wrote:
The plot thickens

http://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/ru ... -1-8337510

Everything we hear appears to underline the total incompetence of the RFL


Well that inspires enormous confidence.

Even if this gets off the ground the brand is somehow even more toxic than it was. Bloody marvellous.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 10:57 pm
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9541
Location: Here
The RFL need to take a long hard look at themselves after this. Whatever happens, they have not covered themselves with glory.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 10:59 pm
Nothus
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4009
Location: Bradford
Just what on earth is going on?
What does it take for the sport to issue a vote of no confidence in these clowns?
Is it even worth Bullbuilder or the supporter's trust contacting other clubs over this? Would any of them care?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 12:14 am
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 761
vbfg wrote:
Well that inspires enormous confidence.

Even if this gets off the ground the brand is somehow even more toxic than it was. Bloody marvellous.


Unfortunately this

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 12:43 am
j.c
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6681
debaser wrote:
The RFL need to take a long hard look at themselves after this. Whatever happens, they have not covered themselves with glory.


Which all goes back to taking the lease to odsal in secret.
I haven't given the rfl grief for sometime now but they've got their approach to this mess all wrong
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 12:48 am
zapperbull
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 22, 2009 2:17 pm
Posts: 803
Location: Silsden
http://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/ru ... -1-8337510

They are just saying what we have known all along the RFL are S$%^T other RL clubs won't say anything against them otherwise they get fined!
The Road to success is always under construction......... especially with this Club

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:07 am
Duckman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3700
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
zapperbull wrote:
http://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/bradford-bulls/bradford-saga-rfl-under-fire-over-handling-of-bidding-process-1-8337510

They are just saying what we have known all along the RFL are S$%^T other RL clubs won't say anything against them otherwise they get fined!


Lamb and Thorne with pretty scathing and worryingly similar views, obviously they are the losers so it needs to be viewed in that context but still, it fits, and is a damning indictment of our governing body.
The new owners (if they actualy are) are silent for 4 days after finally winning a bid they have been planning for weeks, why? Why did the rfl annouce them but not name them and then go silent?


"The future of Odsal would be going hand in hand with any attempt to save Bradford Bulls but that (selling lease) was not an option to the RFL. "Now, that is their right and I'm not saying they should be held down over a barrel. We were just asking for a commitment to engage. But we couldn't even get them to do that. "They're talking about 16 or 17 days to get a team onto the field for the start of the Championship season...there comes a point where you have to say no."

"They made an announcement about those criteria just before 3pm on January 5, but I didn't get an actual email from them until 9.45 that night. "Later, they said in their press release that there was four bidders but I don't know why they had to say that. I'd already told them we wouldn't be bidding and withdrew before their deadline. "They had something to sell but we didn't want to buy it."


"But it became clear after committing to the acquisition, the RFL changed its position. The problem was I don't think they understood what was really going on."


These comments by Thorne, and lawns previous, and lamb saying he found our he was unsuccessful through the media, if they are anywhere close to the mark what chance does the wider game have with the RFL in charge?, irrespective of our situation (and yes trolls, I know its mostly our previous owners fault how we got here but now the rfl are fully complicit in this latest round of the farce.)
