LE reckons the 4 bids were Lamb, Thorne, Chalmers and Mandy K. No mention of Lawn and Tordoff, not sure where this rumour surfaced from.
I'm trying to remain optimistic that the potential owners are just wanting to make sure they have the full picture of what remains of the staff etc before rushing into a press conference. If we haven't heard anything by this time tomorrow, the brown stuff has clearly hit the fan.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:27 pm
Phoenix from the flames?? The rate its going we will be lucky to get a pigeon from the loft
Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:27 pm
It might get even worse, true, but this has been the biggest, most shambolic and excruciatingly incompetent farrago that makes everyone who's had a part in it look like a total cnunt. Fsck the lot on 'em. I don't even care any more
Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:32 pm
In reply to bully boxer it surfaced from the guy with the phantom academy player I believe (can't be bothered going back thru the reams of posts to ascertain)
Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:39 pm
Giving some serious thought to following Manchester Rangers next season. Even when (if) the new club starts up I'm not sure I have it in me to follow them as this admin/liquidation has left an incredibly unpleasant taste in my mouth. I could change my mind if most of our promising academy graduates are kept and Rohan along with them but it's a big ask if not.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:41 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
It might get even worse, true, but this has been the biggest, most shambolic and excruciatingly incompetent farrago that makes everyone who's had a part in it look like a total cnunt. Fsck the lot on 'em. I don't even care any more
Yep this has been a absolute shocker and the only people who will come out of this with any respect is you the fans
Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:48 pm
Toga wrote:
Phoenix from the flames?? The rate its going we will be lucky to get a pigeon from the loft
Yep. Its Just flames i reckon, the bird has been chucked on the bar-b-q with the deceased bull.
Everytime I think we can't get lower we somehow manage it, league position since 2005, as a club in general, and even now, we don't even have a club of any kind today yet each day it manages to p!ss me off even more. At this point the announcement of the termination of Bradford rl forever might seem like an upturn in fortune as at least it's a decision.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 9:08 pm
Bully_Boxer wrote:
LE reckons the 4 bids were Lamb, Thorne, Chalmers and Mandy K. No mention of Lawn and Tordoff, not sure where this rumour surfaced from.
Dr Koukash,on his Twitter account,denies he or his wife have been interested in getting involved with Bradford.
j.c wrote:
Yep this has been a absolute shocker and the only people who will come out of this with any respect is you the fans
Agreed.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 10:15 pm
What right have any of them to keep us in the dark.Not a mummer from RFL or even the 'appointed' owners almost 4 days from the deal being accepted.Flabbergasted...when at the end of the day the game needs fans.
