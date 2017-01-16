Toga wrote: Phoenix from the flames?? The rate its going we will be lucky to get a pigeon from the loft

Yep. Its Just flames i reckon, the bird has been chucked on the bar-b-q with the deceased bull.Everytime I think we can't get lower we somehow manage it, league position since 2005, as a club in general, and even now, we don't even have a club of any kind today yet each day it manages to p!ss me off even more. At this point the announcement of the termination of Bradford rl forever might seem like an upturn in fortune as at least it's a decision.