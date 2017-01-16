WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:18 pm
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7967
Location: Odsal Stadium
LE reckons the 4 bids were Lamb, Thorne, Chalmers and Mandy K. No mention of Lawn and Tordoff, not sure where this rumour surfaced from.

I'm trying to remain optimistic that the potential owners are just wanting to make sure they have the full picture of what remains of the staff etc before rushing into a press conference. If we haven't heard anything by this time tomorrow, the brown stuff has clearly hit the fan.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:27 pm
Toga Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:37 pm
Posts: 8
Phoenix from the flames?? The rate its going we will be lucky to get a pigeon from the loft :FRUSRATED:
I started out with nothing.. And i still have most of it left!

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:27 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27490
Location: MACS0647-JD
It might get even worse, true, but this has been the biggest, most shambolic and excruciatingly incompetent farrago that makes everyone who's had a part in it look like a total cnunt. Fsck the lot on 'em. I don't even care any more
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:32 pm
Joined: Mon May 14, 2012 7:53 am
Posts: 256
In reply to bully boxer it surfaced from the guy with the phantom academy player I believe (can't be bothered going back thru the reams of posts to ascertain)
Beer is the root of all my problems, ironically it solves them too Homer

Simpson that is

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:39 pm
josefw User avatar
Joined: Wed Mar 03, 2010 7:56 pm
Posts: 488
Location: Manchester
Giving some serious thought to following Manchester Rangers next season. Even when (if) the new club starts up I'm not sure I have it in me to follow them as this admin/liquidation has left an incredibly unpleasant taste in my mouth. I could change my mind if most of our promising academy graduates are kept and Rohan along with them but it's a big ask if not.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:41 pm
Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6679
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
It might get even worse, true, but this has been the biggest, most shambolic and excruciatingly incompetent farrago that makes everyone who's had a part in it look like a total cnunt. Fsck the lot on 'em. I don't even care any more


Yep this has been a absolute shocker and the only people who will come out of this with any respect is you the fans
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:48 pm
Duckman User avatar
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3699
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
Toga wrote:
Phoenix from the flames?? The rate its going we will be lucky to get a pigeon from the loft :FRUSRATED:


Yep. Its Just flames i reckon, the bird has been chucked on the bar-b-q with the deceased bull.
Everytime I think we can't get lower we somehow manage it, league position since 2005, as a club in general, and even now, we don't even have a club of any kind today yet each day it manages to p!ss me off even more. At this point the announcement of the termination of Bradford rl forever might seem like an upturn in fortune as at least it's a decision.
