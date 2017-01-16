Am I the only one who hopes this goes t1ts up and this season is a non starter. If so it shows the fatman and his cronies for what they are ie. Not fit for purpose. With Chalmers allegedly being a cronie of fat Nige maybe we are better off without them and hopefully if what was mentioned re Lawn and JCT comes to fruition next season. At least they are from Bradford and not previously had business's wound up in debt.