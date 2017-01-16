|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7350Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
My sister reckons there's a meeting on up there atm. She runs there Monday nights, and that's apparantly continuing in the mean time. Whether that means there's an actual meeting or some lights are on that aren't usually I do not know.
Might as well toss something unsubstantiated in to the ring.
|
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 6:43 pm
|
Joined: Mon May 14, 2012 7:53 am
Posts: 255
|
Am I the only one who hopes this goes t1ts up and this season is a non starter. If so it shows the fatman and his cronies for what they are ie. Not fit for purpose. With Chalmers allegedly being a cronie of fat Nige maybe we are better off without them and hopefully if what was mentioned re Lawn and JCT comes to fruition next season. At least they are from Bradford and not previously had business's wound up in debt.
|
Beer is the root of all my problems, ironically it solves them too Homer
Simpson that is
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 6:52 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 704
Location: Waiting
|
ifallwerelikemumby wrote:
Am I the only one who hopes this goes t1ts up and this season is a non starter. If so it shows the fatman and his cronies for what they are ie. Not fit for purpose. With Chalmers allegedly being a cronie of fat Nige maybe we are better off without them and hopefully if what was mentioned re Lawn and JCT comes to fruition next season. At least they are from Bradford and not previously had business's wound up in debt.
Sort of agree with you on the Lawn and JCT front.
|
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 6:58 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4402
|
Lawn and Tordoff would be a dream.
|
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 7:01 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 704
Location: Waiting
|
Bulls4Champs wrote:
Lawn and Tordoff would be a dream.
A dream we can only wish for.
|
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 7:16 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25781
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
ifallwerelikemumby wrote:
Am I the only one who hopes this goes t1ts up and this season is a non starter. If so it shows the fatman and his cronies for what they are ie. Not fit for purpose. With Chalmers allegedly being a cronie of fat Nige maybe we are better off without them and hopefully if what was mentioned re Lawn and JCT comes to fruition next season. At least they are from Bradford and not previously had business's wound up in debt.
You're definitely not the only one.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 7:17 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4190
|
I'm sure if Lawn was one of the 4 bidders he would have been in the papers by now.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1972er, ADE1969UK, andycapp, AndyMc88, Bets'y Bulls, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bulls4Champs, Bullsmad, Cassandra, childofthenorthern, Cripesginger, Dannyboywt, daveyz999, debaser, djhudds, dr_noangel, eddievan, ex Bull Dog, feebleweasel, fifty50, Fr13daY, Gareth1984, Godiswithers, GypsumFantastic, HamsterChops, HaworthBull, hereagain, Highlander, HiramC, ifallwerelikemumby, Iggy79, illy, king benny, LU2, MDF3, Nelson, never a dull moment, North Stand Leyther, Nothus, Paul124897, rambull1967, Rarebreed, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, rugbyreddog, sandy, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Slugger McBatt, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, Surely not, The Writer, thepimp007, tikkabull, VanGinger, vbfg, Wakeylad21, weighman, wiganermike, woolly07 and 630 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|