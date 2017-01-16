WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 6:39 pm
vbfg User avatar
Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7350
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
My sister reckons there's a meeting on up there atm. She runs there Monday nights, and that's apparantly continuing in the mean time. Whether that means there's an actual meeting or some lights are on that aren't usually I do not know.

Might as well toss something unsubstantiated in to the ring.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 6:43 pm
Joined: Mon May 14, 2012 7:53 am
Posts: 255
Am I the only one who hopes this goes t1ts up and this season is a non starter. If so it shows the fatman and his cronies for what they are ie. Not fit for purpose. With Chalmers allegedly being a cronie of fat Nige maybe we are better off without them and hopefully if what was mentioned re Lawn and JCT comes to fruition next season. At least they are from Bradford and not previously had business's wound up in debt.
Beer is the root of all my problems, ironically it solves them too Homer

Simpson that is

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 6:52 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 704
Location: Waiting
ifallwerelikemumby wrote:
Am I the only one who hopes this goes t1ts up and this season is a non starter. If so it shows the fatman and his cronies for what they are ie. Not fit for purpose. With Chalmers allegedly being a cronie of fat Nige maybe we are better off without them and hopefully if what was mentioned re Lawn and JCT comes to fruition next season. At least they are from Bradford and not previously had business's wound up in debt.

Sort of agree with you on the Lawn and JCT front.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 6:58 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4402
Lawn and Tordoff would be a dream.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 7:01 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 704
Location: Waiting
Bulls4Champs wrote:
Lawn and Tordoff would be a dream.

A dream we can only wish for.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 7:16 pm
Bullseye User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25781
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
ifallwerelikemumby wrote:
Am I the only one who hopes this goes t1ts up and this season is a non starter. If so it shows the fatman and his cronies for what they are ie. Not fit for purpose. With Chalmers allegedly being a cronie of fat Nige maybe we are better off without them and hopefully if what was mentioned re Lawn and JCT comes to fruition next season. At least they are from Bradford and not previously had business's wound up in debt.



You're definitely not the only one.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 7:17 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4190
I'm sure if Lawn was one of the 4 bidders he would have been in the papers by now.
