Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:42 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
£400k for paying players for first year some full timers and some part times.

League express understands not defiant more hearsay and conjecture.
I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.


Michael Jordan

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:45 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
Lamb in league express saying they was bring Todd Carney over.

I took that more as a "we could of been bringing Todd Carney over for all they know" rather than "we have a deal for Todd Carney(lazy journalism) I could be wrong though!

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:47 pm
..."we understand..."

#we've read on social media and will pass it off as journalism.#

Sigh.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:20 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
Lamb in league express saying they was bring Todd Carney over.


Lamb really needs to just do one now. He's been nothing but mouth for the last few years and even when he's lost and not relevant any more, he's still producing more bull$hit than a large farm.

Why doesn't he just go away until the next admin, then he can come back and start mouthing off more total b0llocks we can all ignore?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:20 am
HamsterChops wrote:
Lamb really needs to just do one now. He's been nothing but mouth for the last few years and even when he's lost and not relevant any more, he's still producing more bull$hit than a large farm.

Why doesn't he just go away until the next admin, then he can come back and start mouthing off more total b0llocks we can all ignore?

I agree. He is doing my head in now.

We have to now trust who the RFL have picked because we have no other option. Lets just see what this season brings. :|

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:31 am
Rather than blow the bank on a dodgy player, why not invest that money wisely? Administration here we come.
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin
