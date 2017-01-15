|
Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2006 9:04 pm
Posts: 14839
Location: Gods County
RickyF1 wrote:
£400k for paying players for first year some full timers and some part times.
League express understands not defiant more hearsay and conjecture.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:45 pm
Joined: Wed Apr 13, 2011 10:50 pm
Posts: 503
Location: Milton Keynes
RickyF1 wrote:
Lamb in league express saying they was bring Todd Carney over.
I took that more as a "we could of been bringing Todd Carney over for all they know" rather than "we have a deal for Todd Carney(lazy journalism) I could be wrong though!
Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:47 pm
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3697
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
..."we understand..."
#we've read on social media and will pass it off as journalism.#
Sigh.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:20 pm
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1888
Location: Bradford
RickyF1 wrote:
Lamb in league express saying they was bring Todd Carney over.
Lamb really needs to just do one now. He's been nothing but mouth for the last few years and even when he's lost and not relevant any more, he's still producing more bull$hit than a large farm.
Why doesn't he just go away until the next admin, then he can come back and start mouthing off more total b0llocks we can all ignore?
Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:20 am
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 688
HamsterChops wrote:
Lamb really needs to just do one now. He's been nothing but mouth for the last few years and even when he's lost and not relevant any more, he's still producing more bull$hit than a large farm.
Why doesn't he just go away until the next admin, then he can come back and start mouthing off more total b0llocks we can all ignore?
I agree. He is doing my head in now.
We have to now trust who the RFL have picked because we have no other option. Lets just see what this season brings.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:31 am
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14692
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Rather than blow the bank on a dodgy player, why not invest that money wisely? Administration here we come.
