RickyF1 wrote: Lamb in league express saying they was bring Todd Carney over.

Lamb really needs to just do one now. He's been nothing but mouth for the last few years and even when he's lost and not relevant any more, he's still producing more bull$hit than a large farm.Why doesn't he just go away until the next admin, then he can come back and start mouthing off more total b0llocks we can all ignore?