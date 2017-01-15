RickyF1 wrote:
£400k for paying players for first year some full timers and some part times.
League express understands not defiant more hearsay and conjecture.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1972er, Anita Madigan, Bets'y Bulls, billypop, blakeysrobin, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, bullocks, Bullsmad, Cripesginger, debaser, dummyrunner, eddievan, Fieldheadrhino, Fr13daY, Gareth1984, GypsumFantastic, hereagain, HiramC, Jimmy 4 Bradford, king benny, Nothus, Nozzy, old tony, Pickles, rambull1967, redeverready, RickyF1, roger daly, rossybull, Scarey71, SCONE, St. Enoch, Stockwell & Smales, Tricky2309, vbfg, Wakeylad21, weighman and 469 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|