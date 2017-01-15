WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 7:36 pm
Watch his hamstring!

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:05 pm
FLYINGPROP wrote:
Yup no4 shirt and we are gonna pay him too, novel way of doing things I guess. O'Brien will share hooking duties with Kruise Leeming

He won't stay there, his defence isn't strong enough. Another tough year for the Giants in SL, although not as tough as ours I expect!

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:12 pm
Nothus wrote:
Well good luck to him I guess. Ready to be proven wrong but I just can't see him as a centre.


Rick Stone seems keen on him at 4. Alternatively Tom Symonds has when required done a good job there in NRL / Murphy / Sam Wood and possibly young Wardle.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:34 pm
FLYINGPROP wrote:
Yup no4 shirt and we are gonna pay him too, novel way of doing things I guess.

Not really, we were experts at paying and paying and paying him to sit in the stands and never play. Novel will be if he does that running onto the pitch thing.
Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:38 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Not really, we were experts at paying and paying and paying him to sit in the stands and never play. Novel will be if he does that running onto the pitch thing.


To be fair, we should have stopped paying him as soon as he did his "I don't want to play in the Shield in case I get injured again" bit. Instead we paid him all the way to the end of his contract, albeit sometimes a few days late. Got more than he deserved IMO. He wasn't owed when the wages weren't paid at all in December as he'd left by that point.
