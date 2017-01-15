|
Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1315
Location: Mirfield
Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:05 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7966
Location: Odsal Stadium
FLYINGPROP wrote:
Yup no4 shirt and we are gonna pay him too, novel way of doing things I guess. O'Brien will share hooking duties with Kruise Leeming
He won't stay there, his defence isn't strong enough. Another tough year for the Giants in SL, although not as tough as ours I expect!
Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:12 pm
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 5:17 pm
Posts: 1277
Nothus wrote:
Well good luck to him I guess. Ready to be proven wrong but I just can't see him as a centre.
Rick Stone seems keen on him at 4. Alternatively Tom Symonds has when required done a good job there in NRL / Murphy / Sam Wood and possibly young Wardle.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:34 pm
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27466Location:
MACS0647-JD
FLYINGPROP wrote:
Yup no4 shirt and we are gonna pay him too, novel way of doing things I guess.
Not really, we were experts at paying and paying and paying him to sit in the stands and never play. Novel will be if he does that running onto the pitch thing.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:38 pm
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1887
Location: Bradford
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Not really, we were experts at paying and paying and paying him to sit in the stands and never play. Novel will be if he does that running onto the pitch thing.
To be fair, we should have stopped paying him as soon as he did his "I don't want to play in the Shield in case I get injured again" bit. Instead we paid him all the way to the end of his contract, albeit sometimes a few days late. Got more than he deserved IMO. He wasn't owed when the wages weren't paid at all in December as he'd left by that point.
