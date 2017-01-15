Ferocious Aardvark wrote: Not really, we were experts at paying and paying and paying him to sit in the stands and never play. Novel will be if he does that running onto the pitch thing.

To be fair, we should have stopped paying him as soon as he did his "I don't want to play in the Shield in case I get injured again" bit. Instead we paid him all the way to the end of his contract, albeit sometimes a few days late. Got more than he deserved IMO. He wasn't owed when the wages weren't paid at all in December as he'd left by that point.