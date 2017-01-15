WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:42 pm
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1974
Location: Bradford
I put in a chargeback request on the day Petitt said we were liquidating. I should hear back this week from the CC company. If they reimburse me, then I'll buy new ST withthe new company. They'll need all the revenue they can get.
Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:45 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 681
My CC company won't refund me until they no if the new owner will honour the season tickets.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:50 pm
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1974
Location: Bradford
Here's my question. All the clubs that took our creative players. Did they not have those types of players already? Or are they just taking advantage of the salary cap exemption to hoard players (increase the squad size may be more polite)

ie - O'Brien to Hudds. Did they not have a couple of SL quality hookers already?
Moss to HKR - did they not already have a decent fullback?
Welham to Salford - did they not have a couple of decent centres on their books at this stage of pre-season?
Rumoured Chisholm to Widnes - I thought they'd signed someone to cover Brown already?

There's going to be some players in those key positions at those clubs not getting gametime.
I wonder if they would be up for a loan?
Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 6:01 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2846
Location: Bradford
Highlander wrote:
ie - O'Brien to Hudds. Did they not have a couple of SL quality hookers already?
Moss to HKR - did they not already have a decent fullback?
Welham to Salford - did they not have a couple of decent centres on their books at this stage of pre-season?
Rumoured Chisholm to Widnes - I thought they'd signed someone to cover Brown already?

There's going to be some players in those key positions at those clubs not getting gametime.
I wonder if they would be up for a loan?


We could dual-reg with Huddersfield and virtually re-create last seasons team :DANCE:

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 6:10 pm
Scarey71 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 218
Location: South of Bratfud
Apologies if anyone's posted before... I found the remark about signing up ex player interesting given the rumours of poor contracts and part time...

http://sport.bt.com/rugby-league/former ... 4136886386

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 6:15 pm
hindle xiii Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1539
Highlander wrote:
Here's my question. All the clubs that took our creative players. Did they not have those types of players already? Or are they just taking advantage of the salary cap exemption to hoard players (increase the squad size may be more polite)

ie - O'Brien to Hudds. Did they not have a couple of SL quality hookers already?
Moss to HKR - did they not already have a decent fullback?
Welham to Salford - did they not have a couple of decent centres on their books at this stage of pre-season?
Rumoured Chisholm to Widnes - I thought they'd signed someone to cover Brown already?

There's going to be some players in those key positions at those clubs not getting gametime.
I wonder if they would be up for a loan?

In most cases no. Hudds have Hinchcliffe who is a loose really, and Leeming and maybe another kid who aren't good enough. Mellor is a back up, but they lack centres, like giving Gaskell no. 4 shirt.
Rervers have Cockayne and Quinlan one is an old penalty machine and the other is gash.
Salford were on the look out for a centre, especially after Vidot left. Gift horse.
Widnes lost Brown and "promoted" Gilmore and Craven, so again an open door for Chisholm. Although Dane and Joe Mellor are quite similar.
Toronto and Sidlow? Dunno, lost track of their squad.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 6:55 pm
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4004
Location: Bradford
hindle xiii wrote:
In most cases no. Hudds have Hinchcliffe who is a loose really, and Leeming and maybe another kid who aren't good enough. Mellor is a back up, but they lack centres, like giving Gaskell no. 4 shirt.
Rervers have Cockayne and Quinlan one is an old penalty machine and the other is gash.
Salford were on the look out for a centre, especially after Vidot left. Gift horse.
Widnes lost Brown and "promoted" Gilmore and Craven, so again an open door for Chisholm. Although Dane and Joe Mellor are quite similar.
Toronto and Sidlow? Dunno, lost track of their squad.


A bit harsh on Quinlan there :lol: He's a decent fullback, albeit not in Moss' calibre. Plus I'm sure Moss could cover the other back positions (and maybe stand off?) so it was a no-brainer for them as soon as the RFL removed the non-fed and overseas quota stipulations.

Have Huddersfield really given Gaskell the 4 shirt?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 7:11 pm
FLYINGPROP User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 17, 2003 4:55 am
Posts: 2155
Yup no4 shirt and we are gonna pay him too, novel way of doing things I guess. O'Brien will share hooking duties with Kruise Leeming
