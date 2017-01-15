Highlander wrote: Here's my question. All the clubs that took our creative players. Did they not have those types of players already? Or are they just taking advantage of the salary cap exemption to hoard players (increase the squad size may be more polite)



ie - O'Brien to Hudds. Did they not have a couple of SL quality hookers already?

Moss to HKR - did they not already have a decent fullback?

Welham to Salford - did they not have a couple of decent centres on their books at this stage of pre-season?

Rumoured Chisholm to Widnes - I thought they'd signed someone to cover Brown already?



There's going to be some players in those key positions at those clubs not getting gametime.

I wonder if they would be up for a loan?

In most cases no. Hudds have Hinchcliffe who is a loose really, and Leeming and maybe another kid who aren't good enough. Mellor is a back up, but they lack centres, like giving Gaskell no. 4 shirt.Rervers have Cockayne and Quinlan one is an old penalty machine and the other is gash.Salford were on the look out for a centre, especially after Vidot left. Gift horse.Widnes lost Brown and "promoted" Gilmore and Craven, so again an open door for Chisholm. Although Dane and Joe Mellor are quite similar.Toronto and Sidlow? Dunno, lost track of their squad.