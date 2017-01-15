|
|
I put in a chargeback request on the day Petitt said we were liquidating. I should hear back this week from the CC company. If they reimburse me, then I'll buy new ST withthe new company. They'll need all the revenue they can get.
|
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:45 pm
|
|
My CC company won't refund me until they no if the new owner will honour the season tickets.
|
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:50 pm
|
|
Here's my question. All the clubs that took our creative players. Did they not have those types of players already? Or are they just taking advantage of the salary cap exemption to hoard players (increase the squad size may be more polite)
ie - O'Brien to Hudds. Did they not have a couple of SL quality hookers already?
Moss to HKR - did they not already have a decent fullback?
Welham to Salford - did they not have a couple of decent centres on their books at this stage of pre-season?
Rumoured Chisholm to Widnes - I thought they'd signed someone to cover Brown already?
There's going to be some players in those key positions at those clubs not getting gametime.
I wonder if they would be up for a loan?
|
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 6:01 pm
|
|
Highlander wrote:
ie - O'Brien to Hudds. Did they not have a couple of SL quality hookers already?
Moss to HKR - did they not already have a decent fullback?
Welham to Salford - did they not have a couple of decent centres on their books at this stage of pre-season?
Rumoured Chisholm to Widnes - I thought they'd signed someone to cover Brown already?
There's going to be some players in those key positions at those clubs not getting gametime.
I wonder if they would be up for a loan?
We could dual-reg with Huddersfield and virtually re-create last seasons team
|
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 6:10 pm
|
|
|
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 6:15 pm
|
|
Highlander wrote:
Here's my question. All the clubs that took our creative players. Did they not have those types of players already? Or are they just taking advantage of the salary cap exemption to hoard players (increase the squad size may be more polite)
ie - O'Brien to Hudds. Did they not have a couple of SL quality hookers already?
Moss to HKR - did they not already have a decent fullback?
Welham to Salford - did they not have a couple of decent centres on their books at this stage of pre-season?
Rumoured Chisholm to Widnes - I thought they'd signed someone to cover Brown already?
There's going to be some players in those key positions at those clubs not getting gametime.
I wonder if they would be up for a loan?
In most cases no. Hudds have Hinchcliffe who is a loose really, and Leeming and maybe another kid who aren't good enough. Mellor is a back up, but they lack centres, like giving Gaskell no. 4 shirt.
Rervers have Cockayne and Quinlan one is an old penalty machine and the other is gash.
Salford were on the look out for a centre, especially after Vidot left. Gift horse.
Widnes lost Brown and "promoted" Gilmore and Craven, so again an open door for Chisholm. Although Dane and Joe Mellor are quite similar.
Toronto and Sidlow? Dunno, lost track of their squad.
|
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 6:55 pm
|
|
hindle xiii wrote:
In most cases no. Hudds have Hinchcliffe who is a loose really, and Leeming and maybe another kid who aren't good enough. Mellor is a back up, but they lack centres, like giving Gaskell no. 4 shirt.
Rervers have Cockayne and Quinlan one is an old penalty machine and the other is gash.
Salford were on the look out for a centre, especially after Vidot left. Gift horse.
Widnes lost Brown and "promoted" Gilmore and Craven, so again an open door for Chisholm. Although Dane and Joe Mellor are quite similar.
Toronto and Sidlow? Dunno, lost track of their squad.
A bit harsh on Quinlan there
He's a decent fullback, albeit not in Moss' calibre. Plus I'm sure Moss could cover the other back positions (and maybe stand off?) so it was a no-brainer for them as soon as the RFL removed the non-fed and overseas quota stipulations.
Have Huddersfield really given Gaskell the 4 shirt?
|
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 7:11 pm
|
|
Yup no4 shirt and we are gonna pay him too, novel way of doing things I guess. O'Brien will share hooking duties with Kruise Leeming
|
