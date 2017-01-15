Duckman wrote: Thats really very good.



I'd like to know what the new owners plans are for league 1 promotion in 2018, as that is our most likely route to playing on a level playing field in the championship in 2019. Relegation this year is more and more certain with each passing day, so id be signing players who are ok being with us for a 2017 relegation and a promotion push in 2018 from league 1. and I'd expect the new owner to budget for and plan for that accordingly, otherwise were in for.failure upon failure.

I think that's being realistic, to be fair.We'll probably find out what is happening forseason as soon as they start announcing the new arrivals - if there's a definite difference in quality from those who have left, then we'll have to draw our own conclusions, but if the quality is considerablythen we'll definitely need to forget about promotion pushes for a while.I think we'll have to wait until the end of the season before we can think about 2018 though, after all, if there is a decent budget, we may still get lucky and stay up!