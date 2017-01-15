|
Duckman wrote:
Thats really very good.
I'd like to know what the new owners plans are for league 1 promotion in 2018, as that is our most likely route to playing on a level playing field in the championship in 2019. Relegation this year is more and more certain with each passing day, so id be signing players who are ok being with us for a 2017 relegation and a promotion push in 2018 from league 1. and I'd expect the new owner to budget for and plan for that accordingly, otherwise were in for.failure upon failure.
I think that's being realistic, to be fair.
We'll probably find out what is happening for this
season as soon as they start announcing the new arrivals - if there's a definite difference in quality from those who have left, then we'll have to draw our own conclusions, but if the quality is considerably lower
then we'll definitely need to forget about promotion pushes for a while.
I think we'll have to wait until the end of the season before we can think about 2018 though, after all, if there is a decent budget, we may still get lucky and stay up!
Sun Jan 15, 2017 4:53 pm
I have just been reading other threads and some are saying the new owners must honour ST previously sold.
My question is:
Some have said they have now got their money back. So, Do they get a free season ticket.
How would the new owners know if someone got their money back as I would be surprised if the credit card company shares that info.
This is a really tough thing to decide on for the new owners. They can't win either way. Reimburse lost money or give a free ticket to someone who paid then got it back.
How would you feel sitting next to someone bragging about getting their money back and then being given a ticket or a group of tickets?
Sun Jan 15, 2017 4:55 pm
|
I would be surprised if the card company shared that data, data protection and all that. The company paying the money back is the card provider for the old co, nothing to do with the new co
Sun Jan 15, 2017 4:58 pm
Did those who bought a ST actually get one? By which I mean the card that we usually get?
Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:07 pm
It depends on whether they honour them and if they do can they find the list of who purchased from old co
Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:09 pm
paulwalker71 wrote:
Did those who bought a ST actually get one? By which I mean the card that we usually get?
No, just a paper, match-type ticket to use when picking one up on the shirt presentation night - anyone know when that might be? Lol
Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:11 pm
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
It depends on whether they honour them and if they do can they find the list of who purchased from old co
I'd say the list must still be on the old computers, though who now owns those is anyone's guess.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:12 pm
Squad numbers will be interesting, count back from 12
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:18 pm
40+ for a saviour has become traditional.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:38 pm
Bulliac wrote:
I'd say the list must still be on the old computers, though who now owns those is anyone's guess.
But the new owner still wouldn't know who got their money back - just who paid it in.
Interesting to see how this goes next week as it needs to be sorted very soon along with a few other fairly urgent matters before 5th Feb.
