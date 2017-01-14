WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 7:10 pm
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2774
paulwalker71 wrote:
Would you care to clarify that - as the pinned squad list suggests there are about 22-23 players still hanging around. With the 6 Academy lads, that suggests about 5-6 players have signed elsewhere but haven't yet been announced?




Nothing concrete Paul, just that more to leave as we all probably expect

I do not profess to be a players dad in the know, unlike somebody on here

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 7:20 pm
Godiswithers Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:00 am
Posts: 12
paulwalker71 wrote:
Would you care to clarify that - as the pinned squad list suggests there are about 22-23 players still hanging around. With the 6 Academy lads, that suggests about 5-6 players have signed elsewhere but haven't yet been announced?



@SMTMUK tweeted he had completed 3 more deals. I don't know who they are

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:07 am
NZ Bull User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jan 31, 2011 8:23 pm
Posts: 143
Location: Christchurch, New Zealand
Heard Chisholm to Widnes is one.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:48 am
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 631
Bent&Bongser wrote:
Bongser is rooting for you, Woolly (and the other regular posters on here) but thinks that writing off unknown quantities is perilous. No one yet knows how big a squad you will have next season. Yes, 25 players may be viable (Leigh are facing their first season in SL. with only 28). But Rochdale really rattled Toulouse's cage at the tail end of last season, a season in which the latter had previously beaten Leigh, a feat that, once the early wobble caused by the Rowley-Powley rat's treason was steadied, no Championship side managed.

Best to see firstly what Monday brings, secondly what sort of squad you scramble together and thirdly what the other Champ sides bring to the table. Then targets might be more realistically speculated upon.

Bongser is hoping for something more solidly encouraging to emerge in about 40 hours time, as he is sure you all are. Until then he will just sup his ale.



Fair points made.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:52 am
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 631
roger daly wrote:
Nothing concrete Paul, just that more to leave as we all probably expect

I do not profess to be a players dad in the know, unlike somebody on here



But if we look on the optimistic side we only need another 5 players and we have a team..........Yeh!
Oh, maybe not.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:25 am
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 679
NZ Bull wrote:
Heard Chisholm to Widnes is one.

Makes sence really.

Bad news for us though
