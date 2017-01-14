|
paulwalker71 wrote:
Would you care to clarify that - as the pinned squad list suggests there are about 22-23 players still hanging around. With the 6 Academy lads, that suggests about 5-6 players have signed elsewhere but haven't yet been announced?
Nothing concrete Paul, just that more to leave as we all probably expect
I do not profess to be a players dad in the know, unlike somebody on here
Sat Jan 14, 2017 7:20 pm
paulwalker71 wrote:
Would you care to clarify that - as the pinned squad list suggests there are about 22-23 players still hanging around. With the 6 Academy lads, that suggests about 5-6 players have signed elsewhere but haven't yet been announced?
@SMTMUK tweeted he had completed 3 more deals. I don't know who they are
Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:07 am
Heard Chisholm to Widnes is one.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:48 am
Bent&Bongser wrote:
Bongser is rooting for you, Woolly (and the other regular posters on here) but thinks that writing off unknown quantities is perilous. No one yet knows how big a squad you will have next season. Yes, 25 players may be viable (Leigh are facing their first season in SL. with only 28). But Rochdale really rattled Toulouse's cage at the tail end of last season, a season in which the latter had previously beaten Leigh, a feat that, once the early wobble caused by the Rowley-Powley rat's treason was steadied, no Championship side managed.
Best to see firstly what Monday brings, secondly what sort of squad you scramble together and thirdly what the other Champ sides bring to the table. Then targets might be more realistically speculated upon.
Bongser is hoping for something more solidly encouraging to emerge in about 40 hours time, as he is sure you all are. Until then he will just sup his ale.
Fair points made.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:52 am
roger daly wrote:
Nothing concrete Paul, just that more to leave as we all probably expect
I do not profess to be a players dad in the know, unlike somebody on here
But if we look on the optimistic side we only need another 5 players and we have a team..........Yeh!
Oh, maybe not.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:25 am
NZ Bull wrote:
Heard Chisholm to Widnes is one.
Makes sence really.
Bad news for us though
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, AndyMc88, ATS1, BeechwoodBull, Bent&Bongser, Bets'y Bulls, Blotto, bromleyB, Bulliac, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, craig hkr, debaser, eddievan, EW for PM, Frank Whitcombe, HamsterChops, HiramC, His Bobness, jeffvickers, jockabull, Joe Banjo, king benny, Lord Magoon, MDF3, Micky the Pikey, Paul124897, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, rugbyreddog, smiffythebull, Spannerz, Wakeylad21, weighman, wombull, woolly07 and 408 guests
