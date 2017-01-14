PaulWalker has touched on the optimistic thoughts I have.

We do still have 20+ players we were going with anyway. Yes we have lost mostly our best - which may have helped us go for top four. Top four isn't our target now.

I believe when the hurt and anger has eased and people start to look at our situation calmly things will look better. My experience shows me things usually improve when emotion is replaced with calm thinking.

We already have three clubs offering players. So, lets assume we can bring in 5-6 from SL clubs.

Moss is a big loss but Rohan brought this unknown lad in. He must be already thinking about replacements - as long as he is the coach when the owners arrive.

The new owners have massive RL experience from down under. They must know they need to bolster the squad quickly. Why would they buy the club and let it slide into a lower division. It doesn't make sense. Surely they will want to stabilise the club and plan for a better 2018. Our target for 2017 has changed.



All of a sudden we have 25 players again and most of them will be decent for what we need this season.

Having HKR first is handy for us. Assume we will lose to them then it being first means a lower team is kept till we have a more settled team. We have 4 weeks rather than 3 if we see that first game as zero points anyway.



So, who do we need to beat to stay up. Rochdale + 1 other. My four to target are Rochdale, Swinton, Oldham and Sheffield. Sheffield have had a terrible off season with player losses. They have gone part time and will play 30 away games on the trot. Their fans will be slightly concerned so don't count them out of a bottom four battle.



The Leeds UTD fan has it right about backs to the wall attitude and enjoy the season expecting the worst but fighting each game for the best. We are not aiming for top 4. We are aiming for top 10 out of 12. We will finish above Rochdale without seeming too rude to them. So, one other team to be better than.

If the SL clubs come good with their promises and loan some decent fringe SL players and Rohan / owners surprise us with 2-3 good unknown players then who knows what will happen.



I have decided to look on the positive side rather than the negative side but I still think I have thought about it realistically and not just dreamt about it with rose tinted classes on.



Bring it on!