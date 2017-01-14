|
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1538
|
is rlfans spazzing out for anyone else?
any page I'm on keeps jumping to the right and all the way down to the bottom. only started this aft. wondered if there's some new adverts the weasles want to force upon us.
|
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 3:13 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 676
|
Bull Mania wrote:
Well by all accounts Lowe & Chalmers are flying over from NZ this weekend.
Goy me thinking its a bloody long way to come and a lot to give up just to run a part-time team.
Who says we are going to be part time?
|
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 3:17 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2770
|
RickyF1 wrote:
Who says we are going to be part time?
KCNBABT
|
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 3:29 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4181
|
RickyF1 wrote:
Who says we are going to be part time?
Only one poster but with only £150k central funding, a large chunk of ST money already spent, its going to need some deep pockets to fund FT.
|
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 3:38 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 676
|
Bull Mania wrote:
Only one poster but with only £150k central funding, a large chunk of ST money already spent, its going to need some deep pockets to fund FT.
I don't disagree with you. But are we on the guessing game again. No one knows the plan going forward.
|
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 3:51 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 13, 2008 9:47 pm
Posts: 188
|
Just wondering what charmers and Lowe have been doing that they can move half way round the world at a days notice? Surely there must be an English based element to this already here....will be an interesting few days.
COYB
|
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 3:56 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 676
|
How would he no when the players and staff don't even no what's going on.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, alleycat, BD20, BD20Cougar, Bets'y Bulls, Block5Bull, bobsmyuncle, BradfordJets, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullsmad, Cookie, Cripesginger, Dannyboywt, debaser, dr_noangel, Dux, Eeveevolve, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, g_balls, GypsumFantastic, HaworthBull, HiramC, His Bobness, jammle, jockabull, Kevin Turvey, mumbyisgod, n empsall, paulwalker71, psychostring, Pumpetypump, rambull1967, redeverready, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, roofaldo2, rossybull, Spannerz, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, The Devil's Advocate, Toga and 411 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|