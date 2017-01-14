|
RagingBull wrote:
Hull KR have confirmed Moss.
Great way to bring everyone back to earth with a bump!
Cue the spastics on the Bulls banter FB page going into meltdown.
Really pisses me off when they talk about KR signing are player. Not because they are technically incorrect he was an unattached player made redundant by a club that no longer trades. It pisses me off because of the use of the word are instead of our.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
Sat Jan 14, 2017 1:14 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
Cue the spastics on the Bulls banter FB page going into meltdown.
Really pisses me off when they talk about KR signing are player. Not because they are technically incorrect he was an unattached player made redundant by a club that no longer trades. It pisses me off because of the use of the word are instead of our.
It's like the worst of both systems. Players can leave because the bulls don't exist but we get 12 points deducted because we went into admin. Maybe they should say that the 12 points deduction is to allow the new company to start in Championship instead of CH1.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 1:15 pm
|
Looks a terrific prospect does Moss. Glad to have him on board.
Skysports.com wrote: 'There was still time for Murrell to knock over a drop-goal into the sea of delirious red and white behind the posts. The Black and Whites were already heading disconsolately home'.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 1:20 pm
ChampagneSuperRovers wrote:
Looks a terrific prospect does Moss. Glad to have him on board.
Best in the league a country mile
Sat Jan 14, 2017 1:36 pm
psychostring wrote:
So we will officially have a club to support this season on minus 12 in the Championship as per the RFL press release.
The BBC article states that the club will play at Odsal and speculates that the consortium is the Andrew Chalmers consortium. A company was registered on Companies House yesterday afternoon in the name Bradford Bulls 2017 by Andrew Chalmers and The Orcas Rugby League. They appear to be a NZ RL team that competed against Gold Coast Titans for an NRL franchise and subsequently discussed joining Super League. Interesting. http://metro.co.uk/2007/04/08/orcas-bid-to-join-super-league-254013/
Perhaps my suspicious mind working in overdrive but given the introduction of one international team to our competition in Toronto, is it surprising that the RFL find giving this consortium the chance to start a Bradford club "exciting"?
Anyway, we wait for next week for more news. I'm glad I have a new Bradford team to support for now and imagine the next 3 weeks is going to be extremely busy news wise in the build up to our opening game.
I posted that link pages ago, and everyone ignored that one too psycho
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!
Sat Jan 14, 2017 2:16 pm
Fingers crossed for the fledgling Phoenix. Hope that you're soon flying
Sat Jan 14, 2017 2:22 pm
Bent&Bongser wrote:
Fingers crossed for the fledgling Phoenix. Hope that you're soon flying
Depends what you mean by flying.
We'll be in existence next season, but it's going to be a long season full of games where we get our butts kicked.
The pre-season is supposed to be a time of optimism and excitement, I'm already dreading what's to come over the next 10 months.
