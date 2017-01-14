WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Phoenix from the flames?

 
Post a reply

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 1:07 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5715
RagingBull wrote:
Hull KR have confirmed Moss.
Great way to bring everyone back to earth with a bump!


Cue the spastics on the Bulls banter FB page going into meltdown.

Really pisses me off when they talk about KR signing are player. Not because they are technically incorrect he was an unattached player made redundant by a club that no longer trades. It pisses me off because of the use of the word are instead of our.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 1:14 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3547
Location: Hornsea
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
Cue the spastics on the Bulls banter FB page going into meltdown.

Really pisses me off when they talk about KR signing are player. Not because they are technically incorrect he was an unattached player made redundant by a club that no longer trades. It pisses me off because of the use of the word are instead of our.

It's like the worst of both systems. Players can leave because the bulls don't exist but we get 12 points deducted because we went into admin. Maybe they should say that the 12 points deduction is to allow the new company to start in Championship instead of CH1.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 1:15 pm
ChampagneSuperRovers Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri May 21, 2010 9:31 pm
Posts: 725
Looks a terrific prospect does Moss. Glad to have him on board.
Skysports.com wrote: 'There was still time for Murrell to knock over a drop-goal into the sea of delirious red and white behind the posts. The Black and Whites were already heading disconsolately home'.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 1:20 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4178
ChampagneSuperRovers wrote:
Looks a terrific prospect does Moss. Glad to have him on board.


Best in the league a country mile

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 1:36 pm
DemonUK User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16042
Location: Warrington
psychostring wrote:
So we will officially have a club to support this season on minus 12 in the Championship as per the RFL press release.

The BBC article states that the club will play at Odsal and speculates that the consortium is the Andrew Chalmers consortium. A company was registered on Companies House yesterday afternoon in the name Bradford Bulls 2017 by Andrew Chalmers and The Orcas Rugby League. They appear to be a NZ RL team that competed against Gold Coast Titans for an NRL franchise and subsequently discussed joining Super League. Interesting. http://metro.co.uk/2007/04/08/orcas-bid-to-join-super-league-254013/

Perhaps my suspicious mind working in overdrive but given the introduction of one international team to our competition in Toronto, is it surprising that the RFL find giving this consortium the chance to start a Bradford club "exciting"?

Anyway, we wait for next week for more news. I'm glad I have a new Bradford team to support for now and imagine the next 3 weeks is going to be extremely busy news wise in the build up to our opening game.


I posted that link pages ago, and everyone ignored that one too psycho :)
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 2:16 pm
Bent&Bongser User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 775
Fingers crossed for the fledgling Phoenix. Hope that you're soon flying :thumb:

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 2:22 pm
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 3994
Location: Bradford
Bent&Bongser wrote:
Fingers crossed for the fledgling Phoenix. Hope that you're soon flying :thumb:


Depends what you mean by flying.
We'll be in existence next season, but it's going to be a long season full of games where we get our butts kicked.
The pre-season is supposed to be a time of optimism and excitement, I'm already dreading what's to come over the next 10 months.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, alleycat, AndyMc88, Anita Madigan, bazdev, Bets'y Bulls, Block5Bull, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Bullsmad, colgre, daveyz999, debaser, DrFeelgood, Duckman, exiledbull, feebleweasel, fun time frankie, HaworthBull, Highlander, HiramC, His Bobness, jockabull, KRLFC, martinwildbull, paulwalker71, pie.warrior, PopTart, psychostring, RDM, rebelrobin, redeverready, ridlerbull, rlgear, roger daly, smiffythebull, St. Enoch, tikkabull, vbfg and 399 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,503,6031,74575,6884,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  