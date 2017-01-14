Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote: Cue the spastics on the Bulls banter FB page going into meltdown.



Really pisses me off when they talk about KR signing are player. Not because they are technically incorrect he was an unattached player made redundant by a club that no longer trades. It pisses me off because of the use of the word are instead of our.

It's like the worst of both systems. Players can leave because the bulls don't exist but we get 12 points deducted because we went into admin. Maybe they should say that the 12 points deduction is to allow the new company to start in Championship instead of CH1.