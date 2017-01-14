Slugger McBatt wrote: It's only a scam if the people behind the business are the same. If a clothes shop goes bust, the shop isn't obliged to stand empty for ever. It's perfectly fine for another clothes shop to open there in its place.



I'm glad it's sorted (seemingly). I'm a Wakey fan, but a rugby league fan most of all, and whatever is good for the game is good for me.

This is what a few of us were talking about last night.If we are a completely new club with new owners that has been put into the championship rather than CH.1 by the RFL - then why the 12 point deduction? Why is a new club being penalised rather than putting it straight into CH.1 which most supporters wanted.I understand this if it were the same owners and same club but all reports refer to us as a new club. The old club went out of business two weeks ago - didn't it. I don't understand this bit.Are we a completely new club just like Toronto - if so, then dock them 12 points as well to make starting a new team fair for everyone. I am guessing we can't actually be a new club. We must be the same club to receive their punishment.