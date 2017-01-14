WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Phoenix from the flames?

 
Post a reply

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:24 am
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 628
thepimp007 wrote:
Posting again on the positivity! Said previously as a Leeds united fan the season in league 1 deducted 15 points was one of the best ever. The atmosphere was electric and the song! 15 points who give a f**k we're super Leeds and we're going up! I reckon we all get behind whatever guise it is and ring out

12 points who gives a stuff (family sport and all) were Bradford bulls and were staying up!!!!



This is the attitude we need.
We don't need to finish above 9 of the teams - just the two worst.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:25 am
psychostring Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 20, 2007 1:03 pm
Posts: 224
So we will officially have a club to support this season on minus 12 in the Championship as per the RFL press release.

The BBC article states that the club will play at Odsal and speculates that the consortium is the Andrew Chalmers consortium. A company was registered on Companies House yesterday afternoon in the name Bradford Bulls 2017 by Andrew Chalmers and The Orcas Rugby League. They appear to be a NZ RL team that competed against Gold Coast Titans for an NRL franchise and subsequently discussed joining Super League. Interesting. http://metro.co.uk/2007/04/08/orcas-bid-to-join-super-league-254013/

Perhaps my suspicious mind working in overdrive but given the introduction of one international team to our competition in Toronto, is it surprising that the RFL find giving this consortium the chance to start a Bradford club "exciting"?

Anyway, we wait for next week for more news. I'm glad I have a new Bradford team to support for now and imagine the next 3 weeks is going to be extremely busy news wise in the build up to our opening game.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:32 am
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 628
Slugger McBatt wrote:
It's only a scam if the people behind the business are the same. If a clothes shop goes bust, the shop isn't obliged to stand empty for ever. It's perfectly fine for another clothes shop to open there in its place.

I'm glad it's sorted (seemingly). I'm a Wakey fan, but a rugby league fan most of all, and whatever is good for the game is good for me.



This is what a few of us were talking about last night.
If we are a completely new club with new owners that has been put into the championship rather than CH.1 by the RFL - then why the 12 point deduction? Why is a new club being penalised rather than putting it straight into CH.1 which most supporters wanted.

I understand this if it were the same owners and same club but all reports refer to us as a new club. The old club went out of business two weeks ago - didn't it. I don't understand this bit.

Are we a completely new club just like Toronto - if so, then dock them 12 points as well to make starting a new team fair for everyone. I am guessing we can't actually be a new club. We must be the same club to receive their punishment.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:40 am
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7327
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
I do not understand the notion or even the suspicion of moving the club elsewhere. Surely you'd just award a place to such an organisation. Why would you take an unsuccessful brand after it has been liquidated and which to some extent has become toxic and then try and rig sails to it somewhere else? And what then of your attempts to save RL in one of its largest founding towns where crowds do still show up?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:59 am
exiledbull Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 31, 2012 10:18 am
Posts: 4
woolly07 wrote:
This is what a few of us were talking about last night.
If we are a completely new club with new owners that has been put into the championship rather than CH.1 by the RFL - then why the 12 point deduction? Why is a new club being penalised rather than putting it straight into CH.1 which most supporters wanted.

I understand this if it were the same owners and same club but all reports refer to us as a new club. The old club went out of business two weeks ago - didn't it. I don't understand this bit.

Are we a completely new club just like Toronto - if so, then dock them 12 points as well to make starting a new team fair for everyone. I am guessing we can't actually be a new club. We must be the same club to receive their punishment.


The problem the RFL has is that if the penalty was not kept in place, what would stop other clubs just being liquidated and starting up again. There has to be an incentive to continue to trade despite problems. I would guess this has been agreed to as part of the process. So it can not be challenged later.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:06 pm
psychostring Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 20, 2007 1:03 pm
Posts: 224
vbfg wrote:
I do not understand the notion or even the suspicion of moving the club elsewhere. Surely you'd just award a place to such an organisation. Why would you take an unsuccessful brand after it has been liquidated and which to some extent has become toxic and then try and rig sails to it somewhere else? And what then of your attempts to save RL in one of its largest founding towns where crowds do still show up?


I know, it doesn't make sense. I just thought it was interesting to note that The Orcas are registered as a director of the company and Chalmers and the RFL have had discussions in the past apparently.

It might be good for Bradford if it is the same people that wanted to start an NRL franchise as you'd think for those sort of plans they'd have to have a serious amount of cash.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:10 pm
psychostring Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 20, 2007 1:03 pm
Posts: 224
Oh and Hull KR have just announced Moss.

Happy Saturday everyone :(

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:11 pm
RagingBull Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 26, 2006 2:46 pm
Posts: 48
Hull KR have confirmed Moss.
Great way to bring everyone back to earth with a bump!

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:41 pm
smiffythebull User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2006 3:23 pm
Posts: 180
Location: Birstall
RE The 12 point deduction, i too dont understand, as i have said before the only ones being punished for whatever wrongdoing that caused this mess is the new owners and the supporters.. And as stated we are a NEW club being formed in Bradford that will play at Odsal. Unless there is a cunning plan being hatched... I fully expect the new owners to take advantage of offers of players from Salford & Hull and of course the Salford connection is intriguing... Maybe they will attempt to put together a formidable team worthy of beating the rest of the league with loan players managed by Rohan and led by Leon and Dane and that is the reason players were leaving without any attempt to keep them ? (that we know of)
Whatever the plan i think more twists and surprises will come..
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, BiltonRobin, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, bromleyB, Bull Mania, bullocks, Bullsmad, ChampagneSuperRovers, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, Cookie, Cripesginger, daveyz999, debaser, djhudds, Downbutnotout, dr_noangel, ex Bull Dog, exiledbull, Ferocious Aardvark, GUBRATS, HaworthBull, hereagain, leg_end, mumbyisgod, mystic eddie, Old Timer No 4, phillgee, psychostring, RagingBull, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rossybull, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, smiffythebull, Stul, The Writer, tikkabull, Toga, Trustafox, vbfg, weighman, wiganermike and 470 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,503,5601,84375,6874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  