Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 628
thepimp007 wrote:
Posting again on the positivity! Said previously as a Leeds united fan the season in league 1 deducted 15 points was one of the best ever. The atmosphere was electric and the song! 15 points who give a f**k we're super Leeds and we're going up! I reckon we all get behind whatever guise it is and ring out
12 points who gives a stuff (family sport and all) were Bradford bulls and were staying up!!!!
This is the attitude we need.
We don't need to finish above 9 of the teams - just the two worst.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:25 am
Joined: Wed Jun 20, 2007 1:03 pm
Posts: 224
So we will officially have a club to support this season on minus 12 in the Championship as per the RFL press release.
The BBC article states that the club will play at Odsal and speculates that the consortium is the Andrew Chalmers consortium. A company was registered on Companies House yesterday afternoon in the name Bradford Bulls 2017 by Andrew Chalmers and The Orcas Rugby League. They appear to be a NZ RL team that competed against Gold Coast Titans for an NRL franchise and subsequently discussed joining Super League. Interesting. http://metro.co.uk/2007/04/08/orcas-bid-to-join-super-league-254013/
Perhaps my suspicious mind working in overdrive but given the introduction of one international team to our competition in Toronto, is it surprising that the RFL find giving this consortium the chance to start a Bradford club "exciting"?
Anyway, we wait for next week for more news. I'm glad I have a new Bradford team to support for now and imagine the next 3 weeks is going to be extremely busy news wise in the build up to our opening game.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:32 am
Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 628
Slugger McBatt wrote:
It's only a scam if the people behind the business are the same. If a clothes shop goes bust, the shop isn't obliged to stand empty for ever. It's perfectly fine for another clothes shop to open there in its place.
I'm glad it's sorted (seemingly). I'm a Wakey fan, but a rugby league fan most of all, and whatever is good for the game is good for me.
This is what a few of us were talking about last night.
If we are a completely new club with new owners that has been put into the championship rather than CH.1 by the RFL - then why the 12 point deduction? Why is a new club being penalised rather than putting it straight into CH.1 which most supporters wanted.
I understand this if it were the same owners and same club but all reports refer to us as a new club. The old club went out of business two weeks ago - didn't it. I don't understand this bit.
Are we a completely new club just like Toronto - if so, then dock them 12 points as well to make starting a new team fair for everyone. I am guessing we can't actually be a new club. We must be the same club to receive their punishment.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:40 am
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7327Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
I do not understand the notion or even the suspicion of moving the club elsewhere. Surely you'd just award a place to such an organisation. Why would you take an unsuccessful brand after it has been liquidated and which to some extent has become toxic and then try and rig sails to it somewhere else? And what then of your attempts to save RL in one of its largest founding towns where crowds do still show up?
Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:59 am
Joined: Tue Jan 31, 2012 10:18 am
Posts: 4
woolly07 wrote:
This is what a few of us were talking about last night.
If we are a completely new club with new owners that has been put into the championship rather than CH.1 by the RFL - then why the 12 point deduction? Why is a new club being penalised rather than putting it straight into CH.1 which most supporters wanted.
I understand this if it were the same owners and same club but all reports refer to us as a new club. The old club went out of business two weeks ago - didn't it. I don't understand this bit.
Are we a completely new club just like Toronto - if so, then dock them 12 points as well to make starting a new team fair for everyone. I am guessing we can't actually be a new club. We must be the same club to receive their punishment.
The problem the RFL has is that if the penalty was not kept in place, what would stop other clubs just being liquidated and starting up again. There has to be an incentive to continue to trade despite problems. I would guess this has been agreed to as part of the process. So it can not be challenged later.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:06 pm
Joined: Wed Jun 20, 2007 1:03 pm
Posts: 224
vbfg wrote:
I do not understand the notion or even the suspicion of moving the club elsewhere. Surely you'd just award a place to such an organisation. Why would you take an unsuccessful brand after it has been liquidated and which to some extent has become toxic and then try and rig sails to it somewhere else? And what then of your attempts to save RL in one of its largest founding towns where crowds do still show up?
I know, it doesn't make sense. I just thought it was interesting to note that The Orcas are registered as a director of the company and Chalmers and the RFL have had discussions in the past apparently.
It might be good for Bradford if it is the same people that wanted to start an NRL franchise as you'd think for those sort of plans they'd have to have a serious amount of cash.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:10 pm
Joined: Wed Jun 20, 2007 1:03 pm
Posts: 224
Oh and Hull KR have just announced Moss.
Happy Saturday everyone
Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:11 pm
Joined: Thu Jan 26, 2006 2:46 pm
Posts: 48
Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:41 pm
Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2006 3:23 pm
Posts: 180
Location: Birstall
RE The 12 point deduction, i too dont understand, as i have said before the only ones being punished for whatever wrongdoing that caused this mess is the new owners and the supporters.. And as stated we are a NEW club being formed in Bradford that will play at Odsal. Unless there is a cunning plan being hatched... I fully expect the new owners to take advantage of offers of players from Salford & Hull and of course the Salford connection is intriguing... Maybe they will attempt to put together a formidable team worthy of beating the rest of the league with loan players managed by Rohan and led by Leon and Dane and that is the reason players were leaving without any attempt to keep them ? (that we know of)
Whatever the plan i think more twists and surprises will come..
