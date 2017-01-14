So we will officially have a club to support this season on minus 12 in the Championship as per the RFL press release.
The BBC article states that the club will play at Odsal and speculates that the consortium is the Andrew Chalmers consortium. A company was registered on Companies House yesterday afternoon in the name Bradford Bulls 2017 by Andrew Chalmers and The Orcas Rugby League. They appear to be a NZ RL team that competed against Gold Coast Titans for an NRL franchise and subsequently discussed joining Super League. Interesting. http://metro.co.uk/2007/04/08/orcas-bid-to-join-super-league-254013/
Perhaps my suspicious mind working in overdrive but given the introduction of one international team to our competition in Toronto, is it surprising that the RFL find giving this consortium the chance to start a Bradford club "exciting"?
Anyway, we wait for next week for more news. I'm glad I have a new Bradford team to support for now and imagine the next 3 weeks is going to be extremely busy news wise in the build up to our opening game.
