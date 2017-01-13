|
Pumpetypump wrote:
The way I view it, it's -18 because of Hull KR. It's not inconceivable we could stay up but bloody hard.
Why? Other teams have to play HKR as well. I guess you could say it's -14 because we play HKR three times rather than just twice.
Basically the way I'm looking at it is that we have to win 6 games more than 2 other clubs. Rochdale and one other I'd guess.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 11:08 pm
Nothus wrote:
Why? Other teams have to play HKR as well. I guess you could say it's -14 because we play HKR three times rather than just twice.
Basically the way I'm looking at it is that we have to win 6 games more than 2 other clubs. Rochdale and one other I'd guess.
Yep, I put my thinking on this up the other day. I reckon 15 wins out of 30 games gives you a shot at staying up based on last seasons finishing positions. Assuming 5 wins in the playoffs leaves needing to pick up 10 wins in the regular season. Assume hkr beat most people, I think we could pick up 10 wins if, and it's the big if, if we resign the available ex Bulls squad especially Moss, Chisholm and pryce, and use the loan system to pick up the required quality as the season progresses.
Possible, but we need the details of the new owners plans first before we know how possible survival actually is.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 11:17 pm
Duckman wrote:
Yep, I put my thinking on this up the other day. I reckon 15 wins out of 30 games gives you a shot at staying up based on last seasons finishing positions. Assuming 5 wins in the playoffs leaves needing to pick up 10 wins in the regular season. Assume hkr beat most people, I think we could pick up 10 wins if, and it's the big if, if we resign the available ex Bulls squad especially Moss, Chisholm and pryce, and use the loan system to pick up the required quality as the season progresses.
Possible, but we need the details of the new owners plans first before we know how possible survival actually is.
Do Moss and Chisholm have eu passports otherwise I am not sure they can play for the Bulls as they wont get visas.
What are the maximum number of loan players?
It will be tough. Even if you guys are relegated in 2017 you will still be alive and kicking!
Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:19 am
ridlerbull wrote:
Part time is fine. It's you I'm not convinced by. Reveal who you really are or kindly naff off.
Part time..No saying 70% cant be full time.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 1:26 am
Best of British to the 'New Bradford Bulls'.
Hope it all works out in the long run for the Club & Fans.
Haven't got time to catch up as I have a job to go to & a living fire breathing, scaley, whippy tail Dragon to appease.
Yours in Rugby League.
Steve.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 8:28 am
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
Why would RFL sanction part time unless no other option, this would still mean no players and a problem fixture list starting in 3 weeks time
If I were in the new owners shoes I would aim to spend just enough this season to stay up. There's no prospect of promotion so why spend money trying to achieve say 6th place? Better to keep the money and then re-launch and spend it in time for 2018.
Of course there's a huge risk that, if the strategy is to spend just enough to stay up, they don't spend enough to stay up. But it may be the only viable approach.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 8:55 am
Agreed but the spend the min to stay up with a f/t squad. It will be hard enough getting a squad together, go p/t and lots more disappear. Anyone know where 25 p/t players are that good enough to come in now and keep us in Champ?
Sat Jan 14, 2017 9:45 am
Pumpetypump wrote:
The way I view it, it's -18 because of Hull KR. It's not inconceivable we could stay up but bloody hard.
The other teams also play HKR twice. But point taken
Get within a few points of 10th placed team and then play that 7 game competition with a few recruits brought in. That is the way to look at it. 12 points is not good. But it is very possible - depending on who we keep and bring in. Most loan players we brought in over the last two seasons were not quite good enough for top spot and promotion. They would be plenty good enough for a bottom four fight. There are some very poor teams down there beating each other.
