Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 10:57 pm
Pumpetypump wrote:
The way I view it, it's -18 because of Hull KR. It's not inconceivable we could stay up but bloody hard.


Why? Other teams have to play HKR as well. I guess you could say it's -14 because we play HKR three times rather than just twice.

Basically the way I'm looking at it is that we have to win 6 games more than 2 other clubs. Rochdale and one other I'd guess.

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 11:08 pm
Nothus wrote:
Why? Other teams have to play HKR as well. I guess you could say it's -14 because we play HKR three times rather than just twice.

Basically the way I'm looking at it is that we have to win 6 games more than 2 other clubs. Rochdale and one other I'd guess.


Yep, I put my thinking on this up the other day. I reckon 15 wins out of 30 games gives you a shot at staying up based on last seasons finishing positions. Assuming 5 wins in the playoffs leaves needing to pick up 10 wins in the regular season. Assume hkr beat most people, I think we could pick up 10 wins if, and it's the big if, if we resign the available ex Bulls squad especially Moss, Chisholm and pryce, and use the loan system to pick up the required quality as the season progresses.

Possible, but we need the details of the new owners plans first before we know how possible survival actually is.

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 11:17 pm
Duckman wrote:
Yep, I put my thinking on this up the other day. I reckon 15 wins out of 30 games gives you a shot at staying up based on last seasons finishing positions. Assuming 5 wins in the playoffs leaves needing to pick up 10 wins in the regular season. Assume hkr beat most people, I think we could pick up 10 wins if, and it's the big if, if we resign the available ex Bulls squad especially Moss, Chisholm and pryce, and use the loan system to pick up the required quality as the season progresses.

Possible, but we need the details of the new owners plans first before we know how possible survival actually is.


Do Moss and Chisholm have eu passports otherwise I am not sure they can play for the Bulls as they wont get visas.

What are the maximum number of loan players?

It will be tough. Even if you guys are relegated in 2017 you will still be alive and kicking!

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:19 am
ridlerbull wrote:
Part time is fine. It's you I'm not convinced by. Reveal who you really are or kindly naff off. :)


Part time..No saying 70% cant be full time.
Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 1:26 am
Best of British to the 'New Bradford Bulls'.

Hope it all works out in the long run for the Club & Fans.

Haven't got time to catch up as I have a job to go to & a living fire breathing, scaley, whippy tail Dragon to appease.

Yours in Rugby League.

Steve.
