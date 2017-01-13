Nothus wrote: Why? Other teams have to play HKR as well. I guess you could say it's -14 because we play HKR three times rather than just twice.



Basically the way I'm looking at it is that we have to win 6 games more than 2 other clubs. Rochdale and one other I'd guess.

Yep, I put my thinking on this up the other day. I reckon 15 wins out of 30 games gives you a shot at staying up based on last seasons finishing positions. Assuming 5 wins in the playoffs leaves needing to pick up 10 wins in the regular season. Assume hkr beat most people, I think we could pick up 10 wins if, and it's the big if, if we resign the available ex Bulls squad especially Moss, Chisholm and pryce, and use the loan system to pick up the required quality as the season progresses.Possible, but we need the details of the new owners plans first before we know how possible survival actually is.