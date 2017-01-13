|
BeechwoodBull wrote:
Yes Marc I was the one who was f****d over by you. I was the one who you came out of the office and thanked for renewing my season ticket, and then put us into Admin 1/2 days later.
It's a fake account.
As for the guy who's a players Dad, could be true but two points.
1. He said his son had signed elsewhere so why would his son know.
2. If the players and coaches don't know anything, why would a players Dad.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:25 pm
hull fan here. just a quicky to wish you well and hope its not another false dawn. radford has been in the local press over here saying that hull would be prepared to help out a new bradford club by maybe loaning some younger players, so that might be an option for the new owners. someone like jez litten or jansin turgut would do quite well in the championship. sorry if this has been mentioned already but i didn't fancy looking through 250 pages on this thread
and no before you ask you can't have houghton
Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:40 pm
KCNBABT wrote:
How many people are going to be convinced by yet another con job? How many supporters are going to turn up to watch part time rugby with kids and loan signings.
Part time is fine. It's you I'm not convinced by. Reveal who you really are or kindly naff off.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:51 pm
ridlerbull wrote:
Part time is fine. It's you I'm not convinced by. Reveal who you really are or kindly naff off.
Well said.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:52 pm
Faxhali wrote:
If this is you Amanda. You linked the post from Leon price, he isn't the coach.
This is not Amanda - a good few people on here can confirm.
And I did not link a post from Leon Pryce or anyone else.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 10:12 pm
Great to have you back
When all’s said and done all you can do is give your new board/team a chance and do what you do best, support them and see where it takes you.
I had my doubts about DB’s take over at Leigh and cringed with some of his early comments, but despite still having some worries about what would happen should he walk for whatever reason, I am now really pleased and grateful for what he’s done/doing for the team I support.
Good luck
Fri Jan 13, 2017 10:13 pm
Relieved that this has finally been sorted.
Glad there will be a Bradford club, lets see what the guy has in mind on Monday.
It does sound like it's a consortium, so there may be other names that we don't know about (The Belgium billionaire please
)
They thrashed out a deal in December with the RFL, and i'm sure part of that deal was to buy the Odsal lease
Fri Jan 13, 2017 10:40 pm
I know it was rough and wouldn't want to go through this with Rovers (again), but was there really any doubt. Its a bit of a business scam, let the club get liquidated to clear the debts then set up a new company. Doesn't really seem right to me.
Honestly though, I'm glad Bradford is still around. The problem now is hiring staff fast enough to field a team. You've got 3 weeks and counting....
Fri Jan 13, 2017 10:46 pm
Posting again on the positivity! Said previously as a Leeds united fan the season in league 1 deducted 15 points was one of the best ever. The atmosphere was electric and the song! 15 points who give a f**k we're super Leeds and we're going up! I reckon we all get behind whatever guise it is and ring out
12 points who gives a stuff (family sport and all) were Bradford bulls and were staying up!!!!
Fri Jan 13, 2017 10:54 pm
The way I view it, it's -18 because of Hull KR. It's not inconceivable we could stay up but bloody hard.
