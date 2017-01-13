WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:24 pm
NZ Bull
Joined: Mon Jan 31, 2011
Posts: 142
Location: Christchurch, New Zealand
BeechwoodBull wrote:
Yes Marc I was the one who was f****d over by you. I was the one who you came out of the office and thanked for renewing my season ticket, and then put us into Admin 1/2 days later.


It's a fake account.

As for the guy who's a players Dad, could be true but two points.

1. He said his son had signed elsewhere so why would his son know.

2. If the players and coaches don't know anything, why would a players Dad.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:25 pm
the artist
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003
Posts: 5841
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
hull fan here. just a quicky to wish you well and hope its not another false dawn. radford has been in the local press over here saying that hull would be prepared to help out a new bradford club by maybe loaning some younger players, so that might be an option for the new owners. someone like jez litten or jansin turgut would do quite well in the championship. sorry if this has been mentioned already but i didn't fancy looking through 250 pages on this thread

and no before you ask you can't have houghton :lol:
Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:40 pm
ridlerbull
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004
Posts: 1462
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
KCNBABT wrote:
How many people are going to be convinced by yet another con job? How many supporters are going to turn up to watch part time rugby with kids and loan signings.

Part time is fine. It's you I'm not convinced by. Reveal who you really are or kindly naff off. :)
Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:51 pm
redeverready
Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2006
Posts: 14835
Location: Gods County
ridlerbull wrote:
Part time is fine. It's you I'm not convinced by. Reveal who you really are or kindly naff off. :)

Well said.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:52 pm
Joined: Mon Jun 25, 2012 6:11 pm
Posts: 554
Location: BARNSLEY
Faxhali wrote:
If this is you Amanda. You linked the post from Leon price, he isn't the coach.

This is not Amanda - a good few people on here can confirm.
And I did not link a post from Leon Pryce or anyone else.

Fri Jan 13, 2017 10:12 pm
glow
Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003
Posts: 7222
Great to have you back :D

When all’s said and done all you can do is give your new board/team a chance and do what you do best, support them and see where it takes you.

I had my doubts about DB’s take over at Leigh and cringed with some of his early comments, but despite still having some worries about what would happen should he walk for whatever reason, I am now really pleased and grateful for what he’s done/doing for the team I support.

Good luck :thumb:
Fri Jan 13, 2017 10:13 pm
daveyz999
Joined: Thu Oct 28, 2010
Posts: 1657
Relieved that this has finally been sorted.

Glad there will be a Bradford club, lets see what the guy has in mind on Monday.

It does sound like it's a consortium, so there may be other names that we don't know about (The Belgium billionaire please :PRAY: )

They thrashed out a deal in December with the RFL, and i'm sure part of that deal was to buy the Odsal lease

Fri Jan 13, 2017 10:40 pm
Gallanteer
Joined: Wed May 02, 2012
Posts: 607
I know it was rough and wouldn't want to go through this with Rovers (again), but was there really any doubt. Its a bit of a business scam, let the club get liquidated to clear the debts then set up a new company. Doesn't really seem right to me.

Honestly though, I'm glad Bradford is still around. The problem now is hiring staff fast enough to field a team. You've got 3 weeks and counting....
Fri Jan 13, 2017 10:46 pm
thepimp007
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010
Posts: 754
Posting again on the positivity! Said previously as a Leeds united fan the season in league 1 deducted 15 points was one of the best ever. The atmosphere was electric and the song! 15 points who give a f**k we're super Leeds and we're going up! I reckon we all get behind whatever guise it is and ring out

12 points who gives a stuff (family sport and all) were Bradford bulls and were staying up!!!!

Fri Jan 13, 2017 10:54 pm
Pumpetypump
Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002
Posts: 6346
Location: LS9
The way I view it, it's -18 because of Hull KR. It's not inconceivable we could stay up but bloody hard.
