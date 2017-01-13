|
BeechwoodBull wrote:
Yes Marc I was the one who was f****d over by you. I was the one who you came out of the office and thanked for renewing my season ticket, and then put us into Admin 1/2 days later.
It's a fake account.
As for the guy who's a players Dad, could be true but two points.
1. He said his son had signed elsewhere so why would his son know.
2. If the players and coaches don't know anything, why would a players Dad.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:25 pm
hull fan here. just a quicky to wish you well and hope its not another false dawn. radford has been in the local press over here saying that hull would be prepared to help out a new bradford club by maybe loaning some younger players, so that might be an option for the new owners. someone like jez litten or jansin turgut would do quite well in the championship. sorry if this has been mentioned already but i didn't fancy looking through 250 pages on this thread
and no before you ask you can't have houghton
Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:40 pm
KCNBABT wrote:
How many people are going to be convinced by yet another con job? How many supporters are going to turn up to watch part time rugby with kids and loan signings.
Part time is fine. It's you I'm not convinced by. Reveal who you really are or kindly naff off.
