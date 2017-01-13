hull fan here. just a quicky to wish you well and hope its not another false dawn. radford has been in the local press over here saying that hull would be prepared to help out a new bradford club by maybe loaning some younger players, so that might be an option for the new owners. someone like jez litten or jansin turgut would do quite well in the championship. sorry if this has been mentioned already but i didn't fancy looking through 250 pages on this threadand no before you ask you can't have houghton