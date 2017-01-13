|
Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1307
Location: Mirfield
|
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:38 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 27, 2005 12:11 pm
Posts: 261
Location: Bradford
|
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
Me! It's our team!
+1
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:42 pm
|
Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1307
Location: Mirfield
|
I just have to break news to my seven year old that we have lost a load of players!! But at least we are still alive, just!
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:43 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9531
Location: Here
|
rugbyreddog wrote:
Calm down! Calm down. I'm sure this year will be Wires year.
Stop it. You are embarrassing the game.
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:48 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3545Location:
Hornsea
|
I suppose they couldn't wait til April 1st to make a decision so chose the next best date: Fri 13th. You just can't make this stuff up. It's comedy gold.
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:55 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7322Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
If it's part time the team is gone anyway
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:59 pm
|
Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1307
Location: Mirfield
|
Weren't these guys the RFLs preferred bidders whilst in admin?
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:59 pm
|
Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1307
Location: Mirfield
|
Why would RFL sanction part time unless no other option, this would still mean no players and a problem fixture list starting in 3 weeks time
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 8:10 pm
|
Joined:
Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pmPosts:
6345Location:
LS9
|
andycapp wrote:
Join us on Bulls banter 2 set up for those booted by richardson.
That would be the banter 2 page where people discussed how RLFANS is irrelevant and no one uses it?
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1972er, andycapp, atomic, Barney Stinson, BeechwoodBull, Bets'y Bulls, Block5Bull, Bramley Dog, bromleyB, Budgiezilla, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, bullocks, Bullseye, childofthenorthern, colly226, Cookie, Dannyboywt, dave over the humber, debaser, djhudds, dr_noangel, dummyrunner, Early Bath, eddievan, EW for PM, ex Bull Dog, Faxhali, Fieldheadrhino, Fr13daY, FrEaK-HullFC, Google [Bot], GUBRATS, GypsumFantastic, hereagain, hindle xiii, His Bobness, jakeyg95, jammle, jockabull, Leeds Thirteen, martinwildbull, Molsk111, mumbyisgod, Norman Bates, Nothus, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, Pumpetypump, RAB90, rambull1967, redeverready, ridlerbull, roger daly, roofaldo2, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, Shifty Cat, Spannerz, Stul, Tigerade, tikkabull, Toga, TOMCAT, VanGinger, vbfg, weighman, west hull rufus and 683 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|