Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Precisely. People have very rightly railed against how shabbily the players and staff have been treated and kept in the dark, and yet now there's a deal, they want to know before anyone else.
As a fan, I expect any new owner to be busting their balls over the next few days trying to salvage whatever they can from the wreckage. I'm cool with being told about it once they know what's left and have something to announce.
Like you FA I can wait.
However I find it incredible that as late as this afternoon , Rohan Smith is asking the Guardian journalist( Aaron Bower) for timings. It seems crystal clear to me that the RFL have not kept the coach ( and players ) informed of developments , particularly any timetable they were working toward.
How on earth can a coach keep an ever diminishing squad together when the RFL is obviously not communicating with him. Morally , if not legally , the RFL have a duty of care.
As Bower comments - not the RFL's finest hour.
https://twitter.com/MarcNevGreen/status/819969900148097025
@MarcNevGreen wrote:
If you Bradford Bulls supporters thought you were loved over by me then wait and see what Andrew Chalmers has for you.
Can't wait
. Like one of those rollercoasters you thought had finally ended and then goes for another lap. Let's just hope there's a few more rises, twists and turns and its not just one big drop.
wire-quin wrote:
Year on year you manage to embarrass the game. Russia has something on Trump, you lot must have something on Fatty.
I'm sorry I embarrassed the game. I didn't do it on purpose, I'll try harder next time.
